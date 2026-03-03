Fuel Prices increase across Barbados for March 2026

Effective March 1, 2026, retail prices for gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and LPG have increased in Barbados, with gasoline rising to $3.79 per litre and diesel to $3.27 per litre, while LPG cylinder prices also saw noticeable hikes.

Barbadians will face the increase of retail price of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and liquefied petroleum gas for the month of March. The change of the gases in Barbados came into effect at midnight of March 1, 2026.

The new revised change in the retail price of the gasoline now retail at $3.79 per litre which is increased by $0.02 compared to the February price which is $3.77. And diesel price also increased by $0.02, in February the price was $3.25, now for the March term Barbadians have to pay $3.27 per litre for the diesel.

Notably, the retail price of the Kerosene has increased by $0.10, in the month of February the price was $1.43 per litre and now for March term the Kerosene will be sold at $1.53per litre to the public of Barbados.

On the other hand, revised prices of LPG also highlights the increase of price for the petroleum products. The 100Ib cylinder will sold at $164.17 this month and it increased by $2.70 in February the price was $161.47. Also the price for a 25Ib cylinder is $164.17 which is increased by $2.70.

Additionally, the price for a 22Ib cylinder has increased to $40.77. The cylinder will be provided to Barbados public and the price is increased by $0.59from the previous one price. On the other hand the price of a 20Ib cylinder now is $37. 06 the price increased by $0.54 from the price of February which is $36.52.

Notably, the shifts in the retail price of the gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and liquefied petroleum gas will impact the daily life of Barbados public.

The next prices of the petroleum products are expected to take effect on April 1, 2026.