Government begins work to establish system for issuance of new US visas: PM Browne

During his New Year’s address, he said they are taking quick action to address the U.S. restrictions on issuing new visas to Antigua and Barbuda's nationals.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced that the government has begun the work to establish a system through which new US visas can be issued in an orderly and systematic manner on January 1, 2026.

Speaking at his New Year’s address, he said that they are taking swift and constructive actions for the restrictions imposed by the US on the issuance of new visas to the nationals of Antigua and Barbuda.

PM Browne also gave reassurance to the public and said, “Global currents shift from time to time, and decisions taken elsewhere ripple across small states such as ours. However, the government will engage with the authorities to protect the right interest of our people.”

He said that all existing United States visas held by the nationals of Antigua and Barbuda remain valid and will be honoured. Now, they will be taking essential steps to ensure that new visas could be issued to the citizens of the country.

He said, “Your government has already begun the careful and constructive work required to establish a system through which new visas can be issued in an orderly and systematic manner.”

PM Browne stressed that the cordial discussion and engagements will be enhanced with the authorities in the United States respectfully and persistently. These discussions will be guided by the long-standing relations between the two countries as the government will work for the betterment of the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

“Our relationship with the United States is one that we value and expect to continue to grow from strength to strength.” He said that their strength has never been found in grips, but in competence, not in anger, but in steadfast diplomacy, not in retreat, but in resilience.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne added that they are confident as their ability to address the issues raised through diplomacy and technical engagement will work out. He said that the country’s strength lies in competence, resilience and steady dialogue and with this, they will be working to resolve the matter.

Notably, the government of the United States announced the partial restrictions on Antigua and Barbuda and other countries to receive visas in the country. The restriction came into effect from January 2026.