Jamaican national dragged by Bahamian Immigration authorities

Bahamas: A video is making rounds on social media showing a Jamaican national being dragged by the Bahamian Immigration authorities. The incident sparked a nationwide outrage and has triggered a widespread embarrassment.

No light has also been shed on the victims’ offences for which he was being detained now. A regional media outlet has however said that the man was detained earlier at a prison in Fox Hill and was allegedly beaten by an officer and two others. The outlet confirmed that the information was confirmed to them by his lawyer.

However, locals on social media have strongly condemned the act calling it ‘inhumane’ and ‘violent’.

A user named Shar Love Collie wrote, “No one should be dragged like this without a good justifiable reason ...so I wonder what happened here?”

Another user named Tecoyo Bridgewater stated, “It doesn’t matter what his nationality is he should not be dragged. Even if he was being arrested he shouldn’t be dragged.”

“If this is true, this very inhumane. There is a better way to treat persons I don’t care what their nationality is. I hope that he is okay. However I will wait for the entire story to be told,” said another user on Facebook.

Vince Moss wrote, “They really need to stop over doing it I see them deal with people on the road they take people for dog's yes some of them came here didn't and didn't go back home but there's a way to deal with much better at the end of the day we have families.”