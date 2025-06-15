Grenada: Darron Newton's decomposing body found at Grand Anse

The dead has been identified as, Darron Newton and the police officials are working to find out more details surrounding his shocking death.

Grenada: in a gruesome discovery, a decomposing body of a male was found near the golf course hill in Grenada's Grand Anse. The discovery was made early on 15th June and authorities immediatley responded to the crime site for investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Darron Newton, a resident of Grand Anse and his dead body has been transported for further investigation. Reportedly, The body was transported through an official vehicle by the Bailey's Funeral Home which was seen at the site.

