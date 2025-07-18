Belize: Woman nearly dies after consuming Energy stick

Belize: Evelin Garcia Guerra, a resident of Belize nearly escaped death after drinking an energy drink she ordered online from the company named ‘Bloom’. The woman shared a social media post where she outlined all the details from the incident and shared her experience after taking the energy supplement.

Guerra shared a post on Facebook on 14th July where she expressed his gratitude towards god, stressing on his power and greatness. She revealed that she bought a few energy sticks, the images of which she shared along with the posts. The energy sticks according to the image were from the brand named ‘Bloom.’

She consumed one of the sticks on Sunday morning, 13th July, 2025. She further highlighted that she didn’t do any research on the product first before consuming which made her face severe consequences.

“I decided to drink it thinking it was safe and that it will give me just the right amount of energy to go by my day,” she said.

According to her, she faced issues with her heartbeat and said that just minutes later it was racing very fast and she immediately rushed to a private clinic. Guerra revealed that she was pushed to bed with two drip bottles.

“Honestly i felt any moment my heart would stop and i would collapse dead,” Guerra revealed.

Her heart started to slow down, to which tests were also conducted for his blood pressure and heart and everything came back good. Guerra then expressed his gratitude towards the god for saving her.

“Praise God! I was relieved and i thank Him because it was the prayers and his loving mercy to give me the opportunity to be here testifying the goodness of God,” she said.

Guerra then also shared a warning related to the product stressing that it may not be good for everyone and it should be consumed after thorough research or medical advice only.