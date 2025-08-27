CPL 2025 Live score: Trinbago Knight Riders need 147 runs to win

Bahamas Senator Julie Lashell Adderley addresses NCU graduates on climate change
2024-08-14 09:12:03
Updated At 2025-08-28 03:44:44
CPL 2025 live updates
As the Caribbean Premier League 2025 heads into its next thrilling encounter, the Trinbago Knight Riders will play against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Stay tuned with Associates Times for live updates, scores and commentary.
August 28, 2025 at 1:31 AM
Colin Munro is dismissed at nine runs off 10 balls on the ball of the Shakib Al Hasan and the catch was taken by Karima Gore. On the third ball of the fourth over, Al Hasan took a first wicket for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.
Keacy Carty walks out to bat at number 3 as Munro does't have to move a muscle and take a simple catch. At the end of the 4th over, the team managed to concede 4 runs with four singles and one wicket and the big wicket has turned out to be big blow for the team. Alex Hales is playing at 19 runs off 12 balls. The total of the team has reached to 32 runs and the Trinbago Knight Riders need 115 runs to win the game.
August 28, 2025 at 1:24 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders made 4 runs from the first over of the inning with two singles and one double as Colin Munro and Alex Hales started their campaign. In the second over, Alex Hales took the grip and started the fiery shots for Trinbago Knight Riders.
On the balls of Obed McCoy, he hit two back-to-back boundaries and Alex Hales transferred the weight on the back foot and the went for a boundary. The second over conceded 12 runs and Obed McCoy is not too pleased with the landing area and is being sprinkled by Fabian Allen on that spot.
Alex Hales is playing at 12 runs off 6 balls and Colin Munro is playing at 4 runs off 6 balls. In addition to that, the third over also started with a fiery four as now Colin Munro also showcased his intent.
He welcomed Jayden Seales with a boundary and started the campaign for Trinbago Knight Riders with a fast-paced start. Alex Hales also supported him and hit another boundary on the fifth ball of the 3rd over.
With these shots, the total score of the team reached to 26 runs and Trinbago Knight Riders is required to make 121 runs to win the game. Colin Murno is playing at 9 runs off 9 balls, while Alex Hales is playing at 17 runs off 9 balls. The over also conceded 10 runs with two singles as well.
August 28, 2025 at 12:53 AM
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons set the target of 146 runs and Trinbago Knight Riders need to make 147 runs in 20 overs to win the game. Skipper Imad Wasim tried to set the target with his fiery two shots on the last balls of Andre Russel.
The 20th over of the game conceded 9 runs for the Falcons as he showcased excellent deliveries on the balls, taking the total to 146 runs. Stay tuned to the second inning of the match.
August 28, 2025 at 12:50 AM
As Falcons tried to pace up their inning, Trinbago Knight Riders once again showcased their main card and used Mohammad Amir on the right time. He took another wicket of Usama Mir who gained momentum in the last overs of the game and completed his 3-wicket haul.
Due to the fall of the wicket, the game has further slow down as it has conceded only 9 runs with one four, other singles and doubles. Mir departed at 34 runs of 26 balls as Amir has turned out to be successful in breaking 64-run partnership between Amir and Imad Wasim. A fine cameo from Mir comes to end on the bowling attack of Mohammad Amir.
August 28, 2025 at 12:41 AM
The 17th over turned out to be another big over for Falcons as it has conceded 13 runs with one four and one six. Usama Mir hit two shots on the fifth and sixth ball, after three singles in the over.
On the ball of Mohammad Amir, Mir hit four and six, taking the total to 127 runs without any lose of the wicket. With these shots, they completed Wasim and Mir completed 50-run partnership as Wasim is playing at 16 runs off 17 balls and Usama Mir is playing at 33 runs off 24 balls.
The 18th over, the team conceded 8 runs with three singles and three runs came from the no ball of Ali Khan. Now, the total of the Falcons is at 128 runs as they are playing at 7. 11 run rate.
August 28, 2025 at 12:30 AM
The 15th over turned out to be another big over for Falcons as Usama Mir started his campaign with a six and ended his draught of zero runs with a massive maximum. He tried to pace up the slower inning of the team, taking the total to 91 runs.
The 14th over of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have turned out to be slow over as they managed to concede only 10 runs with one single taken by Imad Wasim on the first ball of Sunil Narine. After that, there was no runs on the balls of the over, making it further harder for the team.
As of now, the Falcons completed their 100 runs as the 16th over again turned out to be big over for the team. Usama Mir of Falcons hit one four and one six on the back-to-back balls, trying to gain momentum for the team. The over conceded 16 runs with 10 from Mir and other Imad Wasim.
Now, the team is playing at 107 runs after the completion of 16 over with a lose of 6 wickets in the 2025 CPL.
August 28, 2025 at 12:19 AM
After the fall of wickets in 12th over, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons showcase some intent and tried to pace up the inning to play all overs of the match. Imad Wasim, a skipper of Falcons walks out to bat at number 7 and hit two back-to-back fours on the ball of Ali Khan of Trinbago Knight Riders.
The 13th over conceded 9 runs with two fours and one single. The blazing boundaries from the skipper tried to cheer up the section of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. After that, Imad Wasim is playing at 10 runs off 4 ballls and the total score of the team is 81 as they are playing with the run rate of 6.15.
August 28, 2025 at 12:14 AM
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost their second wicket in the 12th over of the 2025 CPL as they are now six down. Fabian Allen of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons is two-ball ducked on the ball of Andre Russel and his catch was taken by Nicholas Pooran who made no mistake in taking the ball.
Notably, the back-to-back fall of wickets further slower down the innings for Falcons as they are in grave danger. They lost their mainstream batters and now they are looking for satisfying score to fight back in the game. The score of the Falcons are at 79 runs as the 12th over turned out to be maiden and big over for Trinbago Knight Riders.
August 28, 2025 at 12:10 AM
It was the big blow for Falcons as the only set batsman Jewel Andrew has lost its wicket on the first ball of the 12th over. In the over of the Andre Russel, the catch of Andrew is taken by McKenny which turned out to be absolute stunner.
Andre Russel lifted the youngster in delight as the inning of the Falcons falls for only 40 runs off 31 balls, taking the total score to 71 runs. Andrew dismissed at 40 runs off 31 balls and he fell short of 10 runs to fulfill his half-century.
You've got to be kidding! 🤯— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 28, 2025
McKenny Clarke takes an absolute blinder! 🙌#CPL25 #TKRvABF #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #Carib pic.twitter.com/vBCzjNxEGu
August 28, 2025 at 12:07 AM
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost their fourth wicket on the last ball of the 11th over. Akeal Hosein took the wicket for the team and sent Shakib Al Hassan back to the podium after his catch was taken by Sunil Narine. Falcons are in danger as they are losing their wickets with a momentum after some overs.
The 11th over conceded only seven runs as Jewel Andrew showcased some intent and hit the boundary on the first ball. However, players on the other end are not able to secure their wickets. The inning of the Falcons are at 71 runs.
Jewel Andrew got the Falcons off and running! 💨#CPL25 #TKRvABF #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #BetExc pic.twitter.com/k2cLMlUDCT— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 28, 2025
August 27, 2025 at 11:58 PM
In the ninth over, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons tried to pace up their inning with a fiery four on the third ball. The over conceded seven runs with three singles and one four as Shakib Al Hasan hit the boundary on the ball of Akeal Hosein who played reverse sweep and gets it over short third for a boundary.
However, the remaining over turned out to be slower, aiming to safeguard their wickets after back-to-back fall of wickets. Jewel Andrew is playing at 32 runs off 23 balls and Al Hassan is playing at 11 runs off 9 balls.
In the 10th over, Falcons conceded only four runs on the ball of Andre Russel. After the 10th over, the score of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons is at 64 runs with a loss of three wickets.
August 27, 2025 at 11:44 PM
Another blow to Antigua and Barbuda Falcons as they lost third wicket ahead of the completion of the 10 overs. Andries Gous who was playing at 14 runs off 17 balls and his slow inning came to an end on the ball of Akeal Hosein on the four ball of the seventh over.
After the fall of the wicket, the game is slightly paced up by Shakib Al Hassan who hit the fearless boundary on the fifth ball of the over. With a quicker delivery, he managed to take the total runs of the Falcons beyond 50 which seem out impossible after the first over. The 7th over conceded 7 runs, with three singles, one four and one wicket.
The 8th over of the Falcons have also remained slow as they conceded only three runs with 1 double and 1 single. On the ball of Sunil Narine, the batters have chosen steady approach to secure the team from losing wickets at the crucial stage of the match.
As of now, the total score of the team is 54 runs with fall of three wickets.
August 27, 2025 at 11:36 PM
The powerplay for Falcons ended with the big over as Jewel Andrew smashed two sixes in the last over. In the sixth over, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons made 15 runs with two sixes, 1 double and 1 single, making it big over for the innings of the team in the 2025 CPL match.
On the ball of the Sunil Narine, Jewel Andrew played two sixes and went for the clean strike. Andrew made 27 runs off 16 balls, taking the total of the team to 43 runs. He is supported by Andries Gous who is playing at 13 runs off 15 balls.
Energy up in the powerplay from both sides! 🇹🇹 x 🇦🇬#CPL25 #TKRvABF #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #BetExc pic.twitter.com/cKhFhaMUz6— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 27, 2025
August 27, 2025 at 11:30 PM
After the slow and wicket falling start, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons tried to pace up their inning in the fourth over as Jewel Andrew showcased class with his bat. On the ball of McKenny, he hit two boundaries on the first and last ball of the over.
He first hit the boundary on the fuller in length and around off bowl and due to extra bounce, it turned out to be outside egde which fence for a boundary. On the last ball of the over, he again showcased the same intent and went for the boundary by swiveling ad pulling the ball for square leg. With these shots, the over conceded 13 runs, turning out to be another big over for Falcons.
The fifth over of the match has once again turned out to be slow and steady for Falcons as they managed to concede only four runs with one double and two singles. After this, the score of the Falcons were at 28 runs.
August 27, 2025 at 11:24 PM
After back-to-back fall of wickets, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have slower down their game against Trinbago Knight Riders. The bowlers seem to presurrise their batters as they are not able to open their arms in a proper manner as there was only shot so far on the first ball of the second over.
In the second over, Andries Gous of Falcons went for the boundary on the ball of Ali Khan who begins his campaign with a bowling in the match through a fuller one and around off.
After that, the over ended with doubles only and the team managed to concede only nine runs, turned out to be big over so far for the Falcons.
In the third over, the team managed to concede only one run on the fifth bowl of the over when Jewel Andrew took one single on the ball of Mohammad Amir of Trinbago Knight Riders. As of the situation, Amir turned out to be a night mare for Falcons as he gave only 2 runs in two overs and took two wickets.
August 27, 2025 at 11:11 PM
It's another blow for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the first over of the game as they lost another crucial opening wicket on the last ball of the over. Karima Gore, one of the prime batters of the Falcons is also three-ball ducked in the first ball by Mohamnad Amir.
Amir from Trinbago Knight Riders showcased his class and went for two wickets in his first without giving any direct run. In his first over, the team managed to make only one run and lost their two back-to-back wickets through LBW. It is a double strike for Amir in the first over.
Double strike from Mohammed Amir to start off the contest! 💥#CPL25 #TKRvABF #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #GuardianGroup pic.twitter.com/9psKvkN7rp— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 27, 2025
August 27, 2025 at 11:08 PM
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost their first wicket on the second ball of the first over without even opening their running campaign in the match. Rahkeem Cornwall who is the opening batter of the Falcons is two-ball duked out by Mohammad Amir who draws first blood right away.
Now, the situation is in tricky conditions for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons as their opening batter has fallen. There is a big shout for LBW, and up goes the finger. Cornwall things for a while before going for the review and then took it. However, review also showcased the same and it was considered an umpire's call.
August 27, 2025 at 11:04 PM
Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl first against Antigua and Baruda Falcons in the 14th match of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League. Both teams have come to the crease and the first over is started now.