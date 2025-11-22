Government Had ‘No Involvement’ in Aboud’s US Visa Cancellation: PM Kamla Persad

She also dismissed Aboud’s accusations of suppressing non-governmental organizations, calling them reckless and misleading, and stressed that such claims could create unnecessary fear among the public.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has denied the claims made by Gary Aboud about his US visa revocation in a strongly worded statement made on her X account.

In her statement, the prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar denied that the government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago had any involvement in the revocation of the United States visas held by the activist of the civil society, Gary Aboud. She emphasized that all the visas held by the citizens in US are being granted or denied through a decision by the United States government only and she doesn’t hold any involvement in the same.

“Any concerns, questions, or requests for clarification must be directed to the appropriate U.S. authorities,” the statement said.

While further responding to the claims made by Aboud that all non-governmental organisations are being silenced, the prime minister dismissed the claims citing them as reckless, misleading and dangerous. She further stressed that it could create unnecessary fear among the people.

“We are blessed to live in a strong and vibrant democracy where freedom of speech and the right to expression are fully protected and have never been interfered with,” the prime minister further said.

She continued adding that there has never been and will never be any effort by her government to intimidate or suppress the voices of the civil society. While backing up her statement, the prime minister reflected onto a recent a press conference held by former prime minister, Keith Rowley stating that the claims made by him were unsubstantiated and without any obstruction.

“That is how democracy works, and my government will always uphold that principle,” she stated.

Gary Aboud, who is the corporate secretary of Fishermen and Friends of the sea in Trinidad and Tobago said that his visa was revoked over criticism of the US missile strikes in the Caribbean over the past months.

Aboud confirmed Newsday that he was informed of his visa revocation on 20th November, “The recent revocation of my US visa raises serious concerns about whether foreign powers and our own government are attempting to intimidate or punish civil society voices that speak out.”

While the prime minister has cleared her stance and her involvement in Aboud’s visa revocation, Aboud is yet to make any reply or statement.