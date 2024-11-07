27 families to soon receive new prefabricated homes in Carriacou after Hurricane Beryl

According to the government of Grenada, the construction of the houses is expected to start soon and will provide the roofs on the heads.

Grenada: 27 families will soon receive new prefabricated homes in Carriacou and Petite Martinique after they lost their houses in the destruction of Hurricane Beryl. The houses are supported by the non-profit organization based in Trinidad and Tobago- “Hands that Serve” which has donated the last shipment of the materials on Tuesday.

According to the Government of Grenada, the construction of the houses is expected to start soon and will provide the roofs on the heads. The government noted that all of the prefabricated houses that have been sponsored by hands that serve the volunteer organization out of Trinidad and Tobago are now in Carriacou.

The last shipment of the materials that will be used in the construction of the houses has landed in Carriacou and the workers gathered to load the shipment at the site. The families are expected to receive the keys to the homes by the end of 2024.

The houses will feature three bedrooms, fully furnished with specialized designs, providing proper space for the families. The government noted that people will get nice houses, and the water tanks will also be provided along with that.

Grenada officials extended gratitude to the organisation “Hands that Serve” for coming in a time of need. They also called the additional companies and organisation to the support the families in Carriacou who have lost their homes, urging them to join the effort to rebuild stronger and more resilient communities.

The government noted, "We will welcome every support in need as it will enhance resilience and build back efforts of the country. We don’t want to end up in a situation next year, we don’t want if Hurricane season comes and the people of Carriacou get scared again with the fact- Will I lose my roof, Will I loss my entire home. So, we want people to join with us to rebuild Carriacou and it has to be partnership."

There is a challenge of a shortage of local contractors and construction workers on the island to help with the rebuilding processes.

The government of Grenada has been working to support the housing sector in these islands under the Build Back Better Project. Along with the prefabricated houses, the project is also aimed at providing assistance to the local community by constructing houses worth $15,000. The Division of Housing with the Ministry will support the construction and lend their hands to the vulnerable across the different communities.





