CPL 2025 Riders vs Falcons: Two wickets down for TKR, need 115 runs

2024-09-06 09:39:45
The excitement builds as the seventh match of CPL 2025 is set to take place.
Written by Anglina Byron
Updated At 2025-08-21 03:37:13
CPL 2025 live updates
Caribbean: The seventh match is all set to be held between Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Vivan Richards Stadium. Stay tuned to all live updates of the CPL 2025 and get live scoreboard on Associates Times.
August 21, 2025 at 1:37 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders is trying to gain momentum again after the loss of two wickets. Keacy Carty smashed first boundary in the match and took the total to 64 runs after the completion of 7 overs. He is playing at 7 runs off 8 balls and is well supported by Nicholas Pooran who is playing at 7 runs off 8 balls.
August 21, 2025 at 1:28 AM
The crucial wicket of TKR, Colin Munro was taken by Obed McCoy in the fifth over and he fell short of 6 runs to complete his half-century. After two big overs, TKR lost their pace in the fifth over after losing two wickets and they conceded only three runs.
Now, TKR need 118 runs in 90 balls to win the match as their total reached to 52 runs with a loss of 2 wickets.
August 21, 2025 at 1:24 AM
The struggle of Alex Hales came to an end at 5 runs off 10 balls. He was taken by Obed McCoy and tried to break the momentum gained by Trinbago Knight Riders in the last two overs.
Despite the wicket, the team has completed 50 runs before the powerplay and moving forward with the same momentum as Munro is still on the crease.
August 21, 2025 at 1:20 AM
Colin Munro smashed two back-to-back fours in the fourth over of the match for Trinbago Knight Riders. He hit boundaries to Jayden Seales and seems to be batting a different surface with a proper class in these two overs.
On the last ball of the over, he once again hit classy boundary and reached near to his half-century. He is playing at 43 runs off 16 balls and is well supported by Alex Hales who is playing at 4 runs off 8 balls. As of now, the total of Trinbago Knight Riders reached at 48 runs after the completion of 4th over and it has conceded 15 runs.
August 21, 2025 at 1:15 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders gained momentum as Colin Munro smashed two back-to-back four and one six in the third over of the 2025 match. At the last ball of the over, he once again showcased his class and hit the boundary with a class. With these shots, he took the total to 32 runs with the completion of three overs.
Now, the team is playing with a run rate of 10.42 and they are required to make 135 runs in 16.5 overs to win. The third over conceded 20 runs.
August 21, 2025 at 1:09 AM
Three runs have been conceded by Trinbago Knight Riders in the first over of the CPL match. Now, they are required 161 runs to win the game as in the second over, Colin Munro smashed two back-to back fours for the team on the ball of Jayden Seales.
Munro is playing at 14 runs off 7 balls. With these shots, the score at 12 runs with the completion of the second over.
August 21, 2025 at 12:49 AM
Skipper Imad Wasim hit two sixes in the last over of the game, taking the total to 167 runs. He hit the sixes to Nathan Edwards of Trinbago Knight Riders. With this, Falcons are required to defend the target of 168 runs against TKR in 20 overs.
We've got a game on hands!
Can TKR take home a win over the Falcons?
Stay tuned to live updates.
August 21, 2025 at 12:40 AM
Fabian Allen lost his wicket to Mohammad Amir of TKR in the 19th over as he was closer to his century. He was dismissed at 45 runs off 20 balls and with this fall of wicket, now the score is 147 runs in the 19th over.
Defiant knock from Fabian Allen!
With a smashing four and fiery six of Imad Wasim, he completed his 50-run partnership with Fabian Allen in the 17th over. He hit four and six on the ball of Mohammad Amir of TKR who tried to keep his right behind the wickets.
With these shots, the total score of Falcons has reached to 139 runs after the completion of the over. Imad Wasim is playing at 26 runs off 20 balls and Fabian Allen is playing at 42 runs off 14 balls.
Fabian Allen from Antigua and Barbuda Falcons hit one four and one six, conceding 10 runs in two balls. With these shots, he took the total to 120 runs with a loss of 15 overs. Allen is playing at 36 runs off 10 balls, while Imad Wasim is playing at 14 runs off 16 balls.
August 21, 2025 at 12:18 AM
Fabian Allen smashed six in the 15th over for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons on the ball of Nathan Edwards. He crouches low and carves it over deep backward point for a smashing six.
He is well supported by Imad Wasim who is playing at 13 runs. off 15 balls and Allen is playing at 16 runs off 5 balls. In addition to that, he hit another four on the last ball and took the total of the Falcons at 102 runs with a loss of wickets.
August 21, 2025 at 12:11 AM
The fifth wicket of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons is taken by Usman Tariq who dismissed Shakib Al Hasan at 7 runs off 13 balls. Falcons almost lost half their side now with this wicket, putting them in tough spot.
After the completion of 14th over, the score of Falcons is at 85 runs which is much lower than the expected. With six from Fabian Allen on the last ball of Usman Tariq, the score has been increased from 77 to 85 with a loss of 5 wickets in the 14th over.
August 21, 2025 at 12:07 AM
Shakib Al Hasan hit four to Sunil Narine, not for convincing and but it was much needed for Falcons as the last two over have been played with a run rate less than five. The bowl was of full length and spinning away from middle as Shakib Al Hasan sits down and sweeps it very fine, towards the deep fine leg fence for a boundary.
Now, the 13th over conceded five runs and the score of Falcons is at 77 runs.
August 20, 2025 at 11:53 PM
Bevon Jacobs of Falcons is taken down by Usman Tariq of TKR who was playing at 8 runs off 11 balls. It is the fourth wicket of Falcons in the 10th over as the team is playing at 60 runs with a run rate of 6.21. However, the review is taken out by Bevon Jacobs as he was not sure about the wicket.
Usman slows it up and bwls it on the nagging length, around off, gets it to come back in from wide off the crease. Jacobs came forward and tried to flick the short, but gets beaten on the inside edge and gets pinged on the front pad.
August 20, 2025 at 11:45 PM
On the ball of Nathan Edwards, Falcons lost their third wicket of Jewel Andrew who hit the four on the previous ball. In the ninth over, the score of Falcons is at 57 runs with the loss of three wickets.
He dismissed at 22 runs off 25 balls as his catch was taken by Usman Tariq who moved a bit to his right.
August 20, 2025 at 11:41 PM
Bevon Jacobs of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons hit the boundary to Sunil Narine as he bowled short and outside off. He got enough width to free his arms and cuts it through cover point for a boundary. There was no chance for fielder in the deep to cut it off.
Despite the four, the over remained tight for Falcons as it conceded only 6 runs. The ninth over of the match also featured another four from the bat of Jewel Andrew, taking the total to 55 runs.
August 20, 2025 at 11:35 PM
Karima Gore of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost his wicket to Nathan Edwards of Trinbago Knight Riders. Edwards has hit man and the in-form batter is gone as he was at its bit fuller on this occassion.
With the fall of wicket, the score of the Falcons is at 42 runs after the completion of the seventh over. Karima Gore stays leg side of the ball, exposing his stumps. He lost his wicket at 10 runs off 11 balls. Jewel Andrew is playing at 16 runs off 22 balls and the current run rate for Falcons is 6.00.
BANG! BANG!
Nathan Edward joins the party with two wickets and dance!
August 20, 2025 at 11:30 PM
The sixth over of the match is placed by Sunil Narine of Trinbago Knight Riders who kept it tight for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. With this bowling, he conceded only 3 runs with three dot balls and three singles.
After the completion of the sixth over, the score of Falcons is at at 36 runs.
August 20, 2025 at 11:25 PM
Jewel Andrew smashed his first four in the fifth over of the CPL 2025 match. He hit the boundary on the ball of Akeal Hosein and took the score at 28 runs with a loss of first wicket. Andrew is playing at 12 runs off 13 balls and is supported by Karima Gore who is playing at 5 runs off 8 balls.
Karima Gore also hit four in the fifth over as bowlers lands it on the shorter side and bit too wide as well
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost their first wicket on the ball of Akeal Hosein in the third over of the CPL 2025. Rahkeem Cornwall lost his wicket as he was caught while playing the stumps and close to the body. Hence, it goes straight down the throat of Colin Munro stationed at the long off fence.
Cornwall was playing at nine runs off 9 balls. Notably, Hosein took the wicket of Cornwall for the fourth time in the Caribbean Premier League. Now, after 3rd over, the score of Falcons are at 19 runs as they are playing with a run rate of 6.00.
Easy does it!
Cornwall goes off the bowling Akeal Hosein!
Rahkeem Cornwall hit another four in the last ball of the 2nd over, not convincing, but the ball nicely found it fence. On the shorter side, Cornwall hits it on the up, and his sheer power sails the ball over wide mid off for a boundary.
With these shots, the total score of the Falcons have reached to 18 runs after the completion of the fifth over as they are playing with a run rate of 8.50.
Akeal Hosein has put five wides to Rahkeem Cornwall in the first over of the match. The balls were too straight and full from Hosein this time around. Rahkeem Cornwall tries to sweep and misses.
On the fourth ball of the over, Rahkeem Cornwall of Falcons placed a nice four on the ball onto the leg stump and added runs into the over. With this, the score of the Falcons is at 12 runs after the completion of first over.
August 20, 2025 at 10:52 PM
As the toss for the match of the 2025 CPL match is happened, Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl first against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The match will be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
According to the pitch report, the weather has been brilliant that the square boundaries measure 67 and 61 metres, while down the ground it stretches to 73 metres. Nicholas Pooran, skipper of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) noted that they will bowl first as the chasing is the best option on the ground of Antigua