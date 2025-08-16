CPL 2025 Live: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons wins second match

Flash Flooding hit Dominica due to Hurricane Beryl
2024-07-02 08:52:00
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won the match by 6 wickets. 3rd CPL Match live from Antigua.
Written by Anglina Byron
Updated At 2025-08-17 07:16:42
CPL 2025: Live coverage of Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
Caribbean: The third match of Caribbean Premier League 2025 is all set to be held between Barbados Royals and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in Antigua. In the second match of CPL 2025, Guyana Amazon Warriors secured classy victory against Patriots by 5 wickets.
Stay tuned to all live updates of the CPL 2025 and a live scoreboard
August 17, 2025 at 2:39 AM
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won their second match of the 2025 CPL by 6 wickets at Warner Park Cricket Ground, St Kitts and Nevis. Karima Gore led the team towards the victory by playing a steady knock of 64 runs off 53 balls.
Notably, they lost their first match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
August 17, 2025 at 2:34 AM
Another six came from Fabian Allen's bat who taken down Daniel Sams of Barbados Royals. At the completion of the 19th over, Falcons are required 3 runs in 4 balls to win the game, with two runs taken by Karima Gore and Fabian Allen.
August 17, 2025 at 2:29 AM
At the crucial time, two back-to-back sixes from Karima Gore's bat turned out to be game changer for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. In the 18th over, the team reached the total of 138 runs and now they require 14 runs in 12 balls to win the game. Gore completed his half-century and is playing at 58 runs off 48 balls.
August 17, 2025 at 2:27 AM
Fourth wicket of Falcons has been given by Imad Wasim due to the run out at the crucial time of the game. In the 18th over, he lost his wicket and Falcons are now at 126 runs with a loss of four wickets.
Karima Gore is playing at 46 runs off 45 balls and now Fabian Allan came out to bat at sixth position.
August 17, 2025 at 2:22 AM
Karima Gore hit boundary for Falcons on the second ball, while Imad Wasim hit maximum on the fourth ball of the 17 over. With these shots, the team is at 121 runs are now requires 31 runs to win the game.
Gore is also near his 50 as he is playing at 46 runs off 44 balls.
August 17, 2025 at 2:16 AM
Another four came from the bat of Imad Wasim who hit the boundary to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. At 16/3, the Falcons are at 107 runs and now they require 45 runs to win the game in 24 balls.
Karima Gore is playing at 39 runs off 41 balls, while Imad Wasim is playing at 8 runs off 8 balls.
August 17, 2025 at 2:13 AM
After the slow game, first four came from Karima Gore's bat and now nears the completion of the 100 runs. With the shot, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are at 99 runs at the end of 15 overs.
Now, Falcons are required 55 runs in 30 balls to win the game.
August 17, 2025 at 2:07 AM
In the 14th over, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost their third wicket as Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman at 13 runs off 13 balls. As of now, the total score of Falcons is at 90 runs and now skipper himself Imad Wasim walks in to bat at number 5.
Falcons need 62 runs in 36 balls to win the game.
August 17, 2025 at 2:00 AM
In the two overs, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons made 12 runs and took the total to 84 runs with a lose of 2 wickets. In the 11th over, the team made 5 runs with three singles and 1 double, while in the 12th over, the team took four singles, 1 LB and 1 double.
The current run rate of the team is 7, while the required run rate is 8. 50.
August 17, 2025 at 1:48 AM
The first four after three over take the score to 72 runs for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The 10 over conceded 13 runs, featuring two fours and other singles. Hassan is playing at 6 runs off 4 balls, while Karima Gore is playing at 21 runs off 22 balls.
August 17, 2025 at 1:42 AM
As Falcons struggled for two overs, Jewel Andrew lost his wicket to Jomel Warrican in the ninth over, making the game further slower. Now, the team is at 59 runs with two wickets down after the completion of nine overs.
Due to the LBW, Jewel Andrew goes down on one keep to sweep it away and misses it completely hitting on the thigh pad. Falcons need 93 runs in 66 balls to win. Andrew made 28 runs off 25 balls.
August 17, 2025 at 1:37 AM
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have slowed down the game as they completed 50 runs after 8th over. The current run rate is 6.63, however, the required run rate is 8.25 and the 8th over conceded only four runs for Falcons.
Now, the total of the team is 53 runs and Jewel Andrew is playing at 28 runs off 24 balls and Karima Gore is playing at 15 runs off 16 balls.
August 17, 2025 at 1:31 AM
After the big over, Falcons slower down their game a bit without hitting any boundary or shot in the 6th over. However, the partnership between Jewel Andrew and Karima Gore still managed to concede six runs with 2 singles and 2 doubles, maintaining the momentum for the team.
After the six overs, the total of the team is at 44 runs and they require 108 runs to win the game.
The vibes is always up in the Republic Bank Fan Stand, and tonight is no different! 🙌
August 17, 2025 at 1:23 AM
On the ball of Daniel Sams, Karima Gore hit his first boundary and tried to negate the pressure that the last over has made. In addition to that, the fourth ball of the over featured a smashing six from the bat of Jewel Andrew who gave confidence to Falcons.
The second four came from Jewel Andrew's bat who gained the momentum for the team. With these shots, the total of the Royals has now reached to 37 runs. Now, Falcons are required to make 115 runs to win the game. The fifth over conceded 15 runs with two fours, one six and one single.
August 17, 2025 at 1:19 AM
As the fourth over turned out to be maiden for Eathan Bosch of Barbados Royals, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons fell into greater pressure as their run rate has declined from 10 to 5.
August 17, 2025 at 1:15 AM
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons faced first blow as Rahkeen Cornwall's short inning come to an end in the third over. He made 10 runs off 9 balls and was softly dismissed by Daniel Sams as he caught behind and the catch was taken by wicker keeper Quinton de Kock.
With the fall of wicket, the total of the Falcons is at 22 runs after the completion of the third over. Now, the match has turned into a tough phase as Falcons are also struggling with their runs.
LBW, Bowled or Caught? 🤔
Either way he's gone! ☝️
August 17, 2025 at 1:11 AM
Rahkeem Cornwall again showcased his class and hit the classy boundary on the ball of Daniel Sams, taking the runs to 18 with any wicket down. He is playing at 10 runs off 9 balls and is supported by Jewel Andrew who is playing at 8 runs off 5 balls.
August 17, 2025 at 1:07 AM
Another four for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons as Rahkeem Cornwall hit his first boundary of the 2025 CPL match. He hit the boundary to Eathan Bosch of Barbados Royals, taking the total to 14 runs after the completion of 2 overs.
From the second over, Falcons conceded five runs with one four and one single, leaving 3 dot balls.
August 17, 2025 at 1:03 AM
As the inning for Falcons started, Jewel Andrew on the number 2 hit two back-to-back fours and increased the run rate from the first over. Hi hit the boundaries to Ramon Simmonds of Barbados Royals and took the total of the Falcons at 9 runs in the first over.
Now, Falcons need 143 runs to chase the target in 19 overs.
August 17, 2025 at 12:46 AM
As Barbados Royals struggled throughout the match, Skipper Powell tried to heat up the momentum with his fiery shots. He now hits a maximum on the first ball of the last over to Odean Smith, taking the score to a satisfying total for Royals.
His second six came on the fifth ball of the over where he took the total nears the 150 as the Royals are at 145 runs. The over has turned out to be big over for Royals throughout the game as it conceded two sixes and three wide balls.
The third six again came from the bat of Rovman Powell who heated up the pace and took the total to 151 runs. With these fiery shots, he also secured his half-century off 24 balls, making easy for the team to cross 150 runs amid huge pressure.
With their struggling efforts and Powell's consistency, Barbados Royals managed the set the target of 152 for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.
Royals fight back with brute force! 🇧🇧
Stay tuned for the second inning where Falcons will bat to chase the target.
August 17, 2025 at 12:36 AM
Daniel Sams was dismissed by Obed McCoy as he was playing at 2 runs off 6 balls. With the fall of wicket, it seems tough for Royals to set the target of around 150 runs as the 19th over is coming to an end and the team is at 128 runs only.
The over has seen one boundary and one wicket as well and Royals are now six down.
August 17, 2025 at 12:32 AM
Rovman Powell hit another boundary for Barbados Royals to Obed McCoy and started the 19th over well. As per the scenario, 150 is considered possible with Powell out there as on the ball of McCoy, he cuts it through and point for a boundary.
With this, the score of Royals is at 125 runs.
August 17, 2025 at 12:29 AM
After a fiery six, the knock of Rutherford came to an end in the 18th over on the hands of Jayden Seales of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Short in length and angled away outside off, Rutherford swings across the line and edges it to the left of the keeper as Jewel Andrew who flies and takes it.
After the 18th over, the total of Barbados Royals is at 119 runs with a loss of 5 wickets.
August 17, 2025 at 12:25 AM
The first runs came from the bat of Sherfane Rutherford in the form of six as he walks in to bat at number 6th position for Royals. In the 17th over, everything has happened as Royals lost their wicket and Rutherford hit maximum to gain the momentum for the team.
After the completion of 17th over, the total of the Royals is at 117 runs with 1 four, 1 six and 1 single. Powell is playing at 27 runs and Rutherford at 7 runs.
August 17, 2025 at 12:21 AM
Barbados Royals lost fourth wicket in the 17th over as Quinton de Kock is dismissed at 57 runs off 45 balls. He tried to whack it across but Fabian Allen of Falcons at deep square led who dives to his right and take the catch. His knock is taken by Obed McCoy's shot and on middle and leg ball.
With a fall of wicket, the total of Barbados Royals is at 110 runs in the 17th over, putting them in a great pressure as one inning is coming to an end.
August 17, 2025 at 12:13 AM
With a little struggle and classy shots, Quinton de Kock completed his half-century for Royals and paced up the run rate for the team. He made 50 at 39 balls, taking the total of the team at 105 runs in the 16th over.
August 17, 2025 at 12:11 AM
Quinton de Kock's knock is also helping the team to manage their run rate with his classy shots. He hit a boundary to Shakib Al Hasan of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and now one run way from his half-century.
He is playing at 49 runs off 38 balls.
In addition to that, Skipper's fiery six helped the team to complete 100 runs in the 15th over. He also hit the maximum to Shakib Al Hassan in a style and changed the momentum of the game. He is playing at 26 runs of 13 balls, taking the total for 101 runs.
🗣️POWELL POWER!
Rovman flexes his muscles! 💪
August 17, 2025 at 12:06 AM
As the game for Royals is in struggle phase, Rovman Powell showcased his class and hit a maxium to Imad Wasim in the 14th over. He took the total of the team to 87 runs as he is playing at 19 runs off 11 balls. With his shots, Powell is currently hurting Jewel Andrew and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.
August 17, 2025 at 12:03 AM
Quniton de Kock is nearing his first half-century for the match of the Barbados Royals in the 2025 Caribbean Premier League against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at the Warner Park Cricket Ground of St Kitts and Nevis. He is currently playing at 41 runs off 32 balls, taking the total of the team to 78 runs after 13 overs.
He is supported by skipper Rovman Powell who is playing at 11 runs off 8 balls.
August 16, 2025 at 11:59 PM
Two back-to-back fours from the bat of Skipper Rovman Powell tried to pace up the game as the 12 over conceded 11 runs. He hit the boundaries to Odean Smith, making it count as he showed his real power and class over mid off.
Royals are required to follow the style of game as their current run rate is still at 6 which is quite low. With this, the total of the Royals is at 75 runs with three wickets down.
August 16, 2025 at 11:54 PM
Another blow to slow innings of Barbados Royals as Shaqkere Parris failed to secure his wicket and fell down at 6 runs off 12 balls. With a completion of 11th over, the team is at 61 runs and is struggling to find their pace as they failed to increase their run rate from 5.
It is now concerning moment for Royals as their slow pace would lead them to low total, making it easy for Falcons to win the game.
August 16, 2025 at 11:45 PM
Coming back to form after the struggle of 8 overs, Quinton de Kock hit two back-to-back boundaries to Odean Smith of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 10th over. He started with a slower length and put the ball in the slot of Kock, helping him to smashed it for fours.
With these shots, the score of Barbados Royals is at 58 runs with a completion of 10 overs as this over conceded 9 runs with two fours and 1 single. As of now, Quinton de Kock is playing at 33 runs off 24 balls and Shaqkere Paris is playing 5 runs off 9 balls.
August 16, 2025 at 11:42 PM
In the 9th over, the team made only 4 balls in the form of four singles, struggling to find their pace even after the ending of the half-innings. The game is getting slower with every bowl as they are playing with a run rate of 5.44.
August 16, 2025 at 11:38 PM
After the slow 7 overs, Quinton de Kock showcased his master class and hit a maximum to Rahkeen Cornwall. He took the total of the team to 45 runs in the eighth over, aiming to pace up the game.
In the 8th over, Royals made 10 runs with four singles, 1 six and 1 dot ball, playing with a run rate of 5.63.
August 16, 2025 at 11:35 PM
Barbados Royals has lost second wicket in the seventh over on the hands of 19-year-old Allah Ghazanfar of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. He dismissed Alleyne at 13 runs off 20 balls, finishing his struggling inning for Royals.
Now, the Royals are in pressure as their run rate is 5.08 and their game is getting slower with the falling of wickets. The catch was taken by Jayden Seales in form long on with a diving as Ghazafar made a flatter delivery that goes back with a bowl.
The score of the team after the ending of the powerplay was at 31 runs and now it is at 35 with a loss of two wickets.
The Falcons are soaring after the first 6️⃣ overs! 🦅
August 16, 2025 at 11:29 PM
Quinton de Knock came wit fiery four in the sixth over on the ball of Jayden Seales on the first ball of the over. After the slow start for Barbados, both the baters are trying to pace up the game with these shots.
On the fifth bowl of the over, Kadeen Alleyne took a step and hit a boundary for a four, taking the total to 31 runs. In the sixth over, the team made 10 runs with two fours, 1 singles and 2 dot balls.
However, Falcons are keeping the pressure on Royals, making them resistant to go for big deliveries as they are playing with a run rate of 5.14.
August 16, 2025 at 11:23 PM
After the completion of four overs, Kadeem Alleyne hit the first boundary for Barbados Royals, taking the total of the team to 21 runs. The ball was with angles in a length on middle and leg, helping him to set it for fine leg for a boundary.
The score of Barbados Royals is at 21 runs after the ending of the fifth over. The 5th over conceded 7 runs with three singles, 1 four and 2 dot balls.
August 16, 2025 at 11:21 PM
Barbados Royals is playing with a slower pace, conceding one run or no run each ball as the run rate of the team is at 3.5. In the fourth over, they made only 1 run, leaving five balls dot, while in the third over, there was only 1 Leg bye four and 2 singles.
As of now, the total of the team is at 14 runs with the ending of 4 overs.
August 16, 2025 at 11:15 PM
In the third over, Royals managed to secure first four and took their total to 13 runs with a loss of one wicket. Quniton de Kock is playing at four runs off 5 balls and Kadeem Alleyne is playing at the 2 runs off 6 balls.
Obed McCoy went straight line on the pads, however, Alleyne misses his truck and it rolls off the pad to fine leg for four for Barbados Royals. The third over conceded one four and 2 singles.
August 16, 2025 at 11:11 PM
Jayden Seales of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons striked Brandon King out and sent him back to the podium at 3 runs off 7 balls. He took first wicket for Falcons on the fifth ball of the second over and further slower the inning of Barbados Royals. The catch was taken by Rakheen Cornwall.
Barbados Royals is currently at 7 runs with the ending of the second over as Seales showcased consistency on the field.
Is there anyone safer than Rahkeem Cornwall in the slips?
Top catch by Rahkeem! 🙌
August 16, 2025 at 11:08 PM
Quinton de Knock opened the innings for Barbados Royals with a slow pace and secured initials runs for the team. In the first over, he along with Brandon King managed to secure 5 runs with three singles, 1 double and 2 dot balls. In the second over, they ended up at 6 runs only while conceding only 1 run from the over.
August 16, 2025 at 10:59 PM
As the third match of the CPL 2025 is about to start in St Kitts and Nevis, toss has been happened. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Barbados Royals.
Notably, the Falcons lost their first match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park Cricket Ground.
After the toss, Imad Wasim, the skipper of Falcons mentioned that they will bowl first as he is not sure with the weather around and informed that they are playing with the same team.
Skipper of Barbados Royals added that they have to bat well and feels the senior players need to step up and the younger players will follow them.
The Playing XI's are in! 📥
Match 3️⃣ is all set to go!