Dominica: Nathaniel Lovell's La Vie Miel secures first place at UK National Honey Show

Dominica: Nathaniel Lovell, owner of Bee api/ La Vie Miel, a Dominican honey brand, has made its mark at the UK National Honey show by winning the first position in the category of International Honey.

The event took place from 24th to 26th October 2024 and is one of the largest and most prestigious honey shows. This achievement is nothing short of a dream come true for Nathaniel which can be easily seen in his big smile while holding the award.

Nathaniel Lovell's La Vie Miel secures first place at UK National Honey Show La View Miel is a seasonal and specialty Dominican honey. The brand delivers three types of honey for different seasons including Spring, Summer, and Autumn. Apart from securing the first position at the UK National Honey Show 2024, has also won many awards in previous years.

In 2023, the Brand's honey received three recognitions as it was named best in light amber honey, best in dark amber honey, and best in show at the OECS Honey Show 2023.

Lovell’s success has marked a significant milestone in his beekeeping business and marks a turning point in Dominica’s honey business providing it with international recognition. The president of the National Beekeepers Cooperative Society congratulated Lovell for his achievement through a special release.

In the statement, the president, Kevin James highlighted Lovell’s success to be associated with his dedication and enthusiasm for beekeeping and wished him to keep it alive to reach greater heights.

LA VIE MIEL HONEY BRAND OF DOMINICA

The La Vie Miel honey operates in Dominica and is maintained by Nathanial Lovell. The company owns over 100 branches across the island which spans from seven apiaries from Coulibistrie to Salisbury. The honey brand offers a range of honey including seasonal kinds of honey and Savonette and creamed honey.

The owner of the honey brand, Nathanial Lovell is currently also pursuing a Master of Beekeeper program at the University of Florida and also mentors young students for beekeeping. He is also the vice president of the National Beekeepers Cooperative and has also served as the president to the same.

NETIZENS EXTEND THEIR WISHES TO NATHANIAL LOVELL

As Lovell won the award for best honey keeper, citizens are applauding him immensely for his dedication which led the way for his success. The social media users while extending congratulations are thanking him for his contribution to Dominica’s agriculture sector.

Pearly Pendenque, a user on social media wrote, “Congratulations. Great accomplishment for you and our little paradise, Dominica. Your hard work paid off.”

Another user from Saint Lucia said, “Yay yeah! Yes, the Caribbean islands are moving on up globally. I am so proud of Dominica. Congratulations! We St. Lucians share in your excitement.”

Berleigh F Bruno wrote a long heartfelt note as she expressed her views over this win, “Congratulations to you and your lady for the hard work that you both do. It was an amazing experience when I visited your farm. Before that day I thought the bees were just going out to collect nectar and make honey. But after watching and listening to you both and tasting one of the final products I have a new respect for Bees keepers. Continue to push Ma Dominique with your exquisite taste of her Honey.”





