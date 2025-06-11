Guyanese Cargo Vessel 'Hein' Grounds in Chaguaramas, Leaks Hydrocarbons

The vessel en route to St Vincent and the Grenadines became unstable due to shifting cargo, prompting the crew to beach it to prevent capsizing.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Guyanese flagged cargo vessel Hein is currently partially submerged and ran aground on the southern side of Monas Island in Chaguaramas. The vessel is said to be leaking hydrocarbons into the Gulf of Paria, which has raised serious concerns regarding environmental safety and creating a national emergency.

The vessel reportedly en route to St Vincent and Grenadines was carrying a shipment of bricks, and became unstable when cargo shifted, which prompted the crew to make an immediate decision to beach the vessel and prevent it from capsizing. Although, the ship’s hull remains intact, its bilge is leaking oil into the marine waters.

Authorities have assured that efforts are underway to refloat the ship, as it poses threat to the sensitive marine life. The Environmental advocacy group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) is sounding the alarm and has warned of dire consequences for coastal ecosystems and fishing livelihoods. FFOS has also urged for an immediate activation of Trinidad and Tobago’s National Oil Spill Contingency Plan.

“This is not just a maritime incident—it’s an environmental emergency that threatens our coastal ecosystems, fisheries, and nearby communities,” FFOS stated.

FFOS also confirmed that the Coast Guard has visited the site multiple times but is stressing the need for immediate containment measures to avoid an environmental disaster.

“We cannot afford to wait,” FFOS Corporate Secretary Gary Aboud stated. “This pollution can have devastating consequences for fishermen, tourism, and our already stressed marine ecosystems.”

Netizens express their concern

Netizens in response to the incident have been citing their concerns through the internet over the incident. A user named Andrew Bute said, “Looks like they were listing a while and decided to ground ship to avoid sinking.”

Another user named Florentino wrote, “So who has to compensate us for this f*cking tragedy..??!who allowed dat piece of shit vessel to enter our gyad damned waters.”