Trinbago Knight Riders beat Barbados Royals to secure third place in CPL table

Caribbean: Trinbago Knight Riders won their ninth match and secured third place in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024. While beating Barbados Royals by 30 runs, the team scored 12 points in the table and marked victory against the table-toppers.

The match was held on Friday night at the Brian Lara Cricket Ground where Barbados Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first. In the match, Trinbago Knight Riders made 175 runs with the loss of 7 wickets and set the target of 176 for the Royals in 20 overs.

However, the bowlers of Knight Riders showcased a masterclass as they restricted the Royals to 145 runs while making them 9 wickets down in 20 overs. In the batting order, Alick Athanaze from Barbados Royals played a knock of 44 runs off 33 deliveries and fell short of his century by 6 runs.

He was supported by David Miller who made 30 runs off 15 deliveries in a powerful inning. But he was taken down by Chris Jordan of Riders in his four-over spell. He took three wickets while giving 33 runs in his inning.

Kevin Wickham from Royals also played an inning of 23 runs off 23 deliveries and was taken down by Terrance Hinds who took two wickets for Riders in his three over spell and gave only 22 runs.

Trinbago bowlers remained quite successful for the team as Akeal Hosein was given “Player of the Match” award due to his performance. He took three wickets in his four-over spell and gave only 15 runs.

From the batting order, Skipper Kieron Pollard made 42 runs off 27 deliveries and was taken down by Royals’ Maheesh Theekshana who took three wickets in four over spells. Keacy Carty and Andre Russell also supported their skipper and made 32 off 34 and 31 of 12 balls respectively.

With the victory, Trinbago Knight Riders secured third place in the points table and advanced to the playoff by winning six out of nine matches.