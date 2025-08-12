CPL 2025: The Final Countdown begins for Caribbean’s biggest T20 Cricket Fest

Two days left for the much-anticipating staging of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2025 which is all set to start on August 14, 2025. A six-week long cricket carnival will host the first match between Antigua Falcons and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park Cricket Ground.

The CPL 2025 is scheduled from 14 August to 21 September 2025. Fans are highly anticipated for the tournament as in the Caribbean, cricket is not just a game it is an emotion which brings the fans of all the Caribbean countries together celebrating and cheering for their teams.

The CPL 2025 will be the 13th edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The tournament will carry a double round-robin type of format in the fixtures as there will be 10 matches scheduled for every team, and playoffs additionally.

The teams that are going to participate in the CPL 2025 are:

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Barbados Royals

Guyana Amazon Warriors

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Saint Lucia Kings

Trinbago Knight Riders

These 6 teams will be participating in which the St. Lucia Kings are the defending champions as they won their first ever CPL in the year 2024. This Year they will be returning with that pressure of defending their crown and the hunger for the next trophy.

The Venues of the CPL matches will be:

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua)

Kensington Oval (Barbados)

Providence Stadium (Guyana)

Warner Park (St. Kitts and Nevis)

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground (Saint Lucia)

Brian Lara Cricket Stadium (Trinidad and Tobago)

The Fans of CPL are also highly anticipated for the clashes of Trinibago Knight Riders v/s Guyana Amazon Warriors, a match which is not less than a final to watch as both the teams are equally good and fans hold great rivalry supporting them both.

Another match which is highly awaited is Saint Lucia Kings v/s Barbados Royals as their previous year match of the playoffs was thriller like a movie.

The Grand Finale of the CPL 2025 will be on 21 September, 2025 and the venue of the Finale will be under the lights of Trinidad and Tobago.

For veterans, it’s about legacy. For youngsters, it’s a stage to announce themselves to the world. And for fans, it’s the perfect mix of sport and celebration for six weeks where cricket is not just a game, but a way of life.

Fans have marked their calendars. The Caribbean is ready, players are in their Prime and the CPL 2025 is all set to bring up the heat.