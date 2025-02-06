Tufton Hall Water Storage Tank to provide 360,000-gallons of water in Grenada

The Tufton Hall Water Storage Tank is the first of nine such facilities planned across Grenada.

Grenada: The 360,000-gallon Tufton Hall Water Storage Tank was inaugurated in Grenada to provide state-of-the-art facility to different communities on Wednesday. The tank will provide regular water accessibility to over 1,568 households, aiming to generate portable water 24/7.

Once commissioned, the tank is considered first of its kind in Grenada as the government is aimed the constructing nine such water storage facilities at different and strategic locations. The tanks will be located at different communities of Grenada and Carriacou, enhancing the goals of resiliency and sustainability.

Tufton Hall Water Storage Tank commissioned to strengthen Grenada’s water system

The official commissioning of the tank was held on February 5, 2025, aiming to provide a climate-resilient water system for the upcoming generations. The construction has been taken place under the “Grenada Climate Resilient Water Sector dubbed G-CREWS Project”, enhancing the nation’s water resilience.

The construction was held under the theme- “Together, we’re creating a brighter, water-secure future for Grenada and Carriacou.” The water tank is considered significant to provide reliable access to clean water and it is said that this will also enhance their response in the natural climatic condition.

The tank will also maintain the water supply during the passage of Hurricanes and enhance the conditions for people. The work on the remaining eight tanks will commence later this year with an intent to complete the construction in a significant power, empowering communities will full access to the portable water.

Hurricane Beryl's impact on Grenada

Notably, Hurricane Beryl ravaged Grenada due to which the water supply has been severely disrupted, making tough for people to get access to water even for once in a day. The situation created chaos among the communities, generating the need to construct secure and sustainable solutions that can mitigate response against the natural calamities and the passage of Hurricane.

The government of Grenada has been working on the building better project by constructing houses, roads and other infrastructure, aiming to benefit the people who lost their livelihoods during Hurricane Beryl.