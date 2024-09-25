This event is a dedicated celebration of the Cricket Carnival which is held with great enthusiasm and energy through thrilling performances of artists around the region.

Guyana: Steel Pan artist Rodney Small from St Vincent and Grenadines is all set to rock the stage of the Pan Brass and Soca event at Kingston Beach, Guyana on October 3rd.

This event is a dedicated celebration of the Cricket Carnival which is held with great enthusiasm and energy through thrilling performances of artists around the region. However, the stage this time is set to light up with the performance of one of the best steelpan music artists, Rodney Small.

Rodney Small is celebrated widely across the Caribbean for his contribution to the Soca and Pan music. He is known for his contributions to the musical heritage of the Caribbean and is one of the most celebrated artists in St Vincent and Grenadines.

His presence at the event will light up the moment providing his Guyanese fans an ultimate experience like no other. Apart from Rodney, several other artists will also be performing live at the event.

SVG’s Rodney Small to light up Pan Brass and Soca event in Guyana These artists include Calvin Burnett, Heatwave Band, Omaiaah Hall, Guyana Police Force Steel Orchestra, Nekeita, Epic Tone, and many more.

The tickets to the event are already on sale, with the General Ticket priced at $4000, Seated Stage Front costs at $8000, and VIP tickets are being sold for $20,000. These tickets can be purchased on Potsalt, HJ Box Office, and NCC Box Office.

The Pan Brass and Soca event is part of the Cricket Carnival held every year in Guyana. This vibrant event is organized by the government of Guyana in collaboration with the local private sector for a time span of two weeks.

The Carnival is planned by the authorities strategically so that it coincides with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in order to attract more visitors and provide them with an astounding experience.

The celebration will lead to an extravagant experience of Guyanese culture, mouth-watering cuisines, and soul-enriching music for visitors and residents alike.

This cricket carnival has already commenced across the island and will take place till 6th October with a CPL Finals after-party. This remains an exciting event for visitors to experience and the hype for the same is all high with an unstoppable buzz.