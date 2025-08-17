CPL 2025 Live: Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Beryl Impact: Up 100% of certain crops devastated in St Vincent
2024-07-06 12:32:36
Written by Anglina Byron
Updated At 2025-08-18 01:48:52
CPL 2025: Live coverage of Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
Caribbean: The fifth match is all set to be held between Saint Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Sir Vivian Richards Ground, Antigua and Barbuda. Falcons will play their third match as they lost their first match against Patriots and second match against Barbados Royals.
August 17, 2025 at 11:25 PM
The match officials are not satisfied with the condition of the ground yet and the inspection will be held in half-hour at Sir Vivian Richards Ground, Antigua and Barbuda. There are chances of more rain and further delay in the match and also reduction in the overs.
August 17, 2025 at 11:00 PM
Due to the inclement weather conditions and Hurricane Erin, there has been a lot of rain around earlier in Antigua and there is a slight drizzle moment. The covers are in place and the toss has been officially delayed.
The drizzle has now turned into a downpour and the match could get delayed further. However, there is still a buffer time before starting losing overs. Right now, there are little chances of the start of the match.