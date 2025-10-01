Caribbean Global Awards 2025: Top 30 People’s Choice Leaders Announced 

The 2025 People Choice Leaders List has been announced by Caribbean Global Awards. The list features 30 most influential names from across Caribbean reigning in different fields including politics, business, arts, sports and entertainment. Out of the 58 nominees, these leaders made to the final cut, reflecting their influence in regional decision.

Some of the key personalities which made it to the list included newly elected Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Grenada- Dickon Mitchell, Premier of Nevis-Mark Brantley and others.

Some of the most influential leaders as outlined by the list are Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves who have been in the Caribbean political landscape since years. An official Gala ceremony was also held on September 27th at the Cumberland Hotel in London, UK where honourees were recognised for their achievement.

Full List: Caribbean Global Awards People’s Choice- Caribbean Global Leaders 2025

Hon. Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC – Prime Minister, Trinidad and Tobago

Hon. Ralph Gonsalves – Prime Minister, St Vincent & the Grenadines

Hon. Mia Amor Mottley SC – Prime Minister, Barbados

Most Hon. Andrew Holness – Prime Minister, Jamaica

H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali – President, Guyana

Hon. Philip Edward Davis KC – Prime Minister, The Bahamas

Sir Hilary Beckles – Vice Chancellor, Barbados

Usain Bolt – Sportsman, Jamaica

Lisa Hanna – Politician, Jamaica

Hon. Mark A. G. Brantley – Premier, Nevis

Hon. Dickon Amiss T. Mitchell – Prime Minister, Grenada

Hon. Philip Pierre – Prime Minister, St Lucia

Hon. Penelope Beckles-Robinson – Opposition Leader, Trinidad and Tobago

Vybz Kartel – Singer, Jamaica

Hon. Gaston Browne – Prime Minister, Antigua & Barbuda

Rihanna – Singer, Barbados

Joe’ Dwet File’ – Singer, Haiti

Jose Enrique – Chef, Puerto Rico

Sylvanie Burton – President, Dominica

H.E. Chandrikapersad Santokhi – President, Suriname

Caryl Phillips – Novelist, St Kitts and Nevis

Shivnarine Chanderpaul – Cricketer, Guyana

Dr. Camille Wardrop Alleyne – Scientist, Trinidad and Tobago

Sir Rodney Williams – Governor General, Antigua and Barbuda

Emanuel Vermignon – Footballer, Martinique

Kareem Mortimer – Film Director, Bahamas

Dr. Cindy M. Duke – Doctor, Trinidad and Tobago

Dr. Krysta Ryzewski – Archaeologist, Montserrat

Krisean Lopez – Footballer, Belize

AJAMU – Calypsonian, Grenada

Derek Luke – Celebrity, Guyana

Dr. Judith Mendes – Scientist, Jamaica

Michael Lees – Film Director, Dominica

Claudio Benoît Beauvue – Footballer, Guadeloupe

Heather Nova – Singer/Songwriter, Bermuda

Jeffrey Preston Bezos – Entrepreneur, Cuba

Jo Marie Zakour – Ex-President of SLWMA, Trinidad and Tobago