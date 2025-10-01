Associates Times Associates Times: West Indies and Caribbean News Online
Wednesday, 1st October 2025

Caribbean Global Awards 2025: Top 30 People’s Choice Leaders Announced 

Key personalities on the list included Kamla Persad-Bissessar (Trinidad and Tobago PM), Dickon Mitchell (Grenada PM), Mark Brantley (Nevis Premier), and more.

Written by Anglina Byron

Published

Updated

Caribbean Global Awards 2025

The 2025 People Choice Leaders List has been announced by Caribbean Global Awards. The list features 30 most influential names from across Caribbean reigning in different fields including politics, business, arts, sports and entertainment. Out of the 58 nominees, these leaders made to the final cut, reflecting their influence in regional decision.

Some of the key personalities which made it to the list included newly elected Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Grenada- Dickon Mitchell, Premier of Nevis-Mark Brantley and others.

Some of the most influential leaders as outlined by the list are Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves who have been in the Caribbean political landscape since years. An official Gala ceremony was also held on September 27th at the Cumberland Hotel in London, UK where honourees were recognised for their achievement.

Full List: Caribbean Global Awards People’s Choice- Caribbean Global Leaders 2025

  1. Hon. Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC – Prime Minister, Trinidad and Tobago

  1. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves – Prime Minister, St Vincent & the Grenadines

  1. Hon. Mia Amor Mottley SC – Prime Minister, Barbados

  1. Most Hon. Andrew Holness – Prime Minister, Jamaica

  1. H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali – President, Guyana

  1. Hon. Philip Edward Davis KC – Prime Minister, The Bahamas

  1. Sir Hilary Beckles – Vice Chancellor, Barbados

  1. Usain Bolt – Sportsman, Jamaica

  1. Lisa Hanna – Politician, Jamaica

  1. Hon. Mark A. G. Brantley – Premier, Nevis

  1. Hon. Dickon Amiss T. Mitchell – Prime Minister, Grenada

  1. Hon. Philip Pierre – Prime Minister, St Lucia

  1. Hon. Penelope Beckles-Robinson – Opposition Leader, Trinidad and Tobago

  1. Vybz Kartel – Singer, Jamaica

  1. Hon. Gaston Browne – Prime Minister, Antigua & Barbuda

  1. Rihanna – Singer, Barbados

  1. Joe’ Dwet File’ – Singer, Haiti

  1. Jose Enrique – Chef, Puerto Rico

  1. Sylvanie Burton – President, Dominica

  1. H.E. Chandrikapersad Santokhi – President, Suriname

  1. Caryl Phillips – Novelist, St Kitts and Nevis

  1. Shivnarine Chanderpaul – Cricketer, Guyana

  1. Dr. Camille Wardrop Alleyne – Scientist, Trinidad and Tobago

  1. Sir Rodney Williams – Governor General, Antigua and Barbuda

  1. Emanuel Vermignon – Footballer, Martinique

  1. Kareem Mortimer – Film Director, Bahamas

  1. Dr. Cindy M. Duke – Doctor, Trinidad and Tobago

  1. Dr. Krysta Ryzewski – Archaeologist, Montserrat

  1. Krisean Lopez – Footballer, Belize

  1. AJAMU – Calypsonian, Grenada

  1. Derek Luke – Celebrity, Guyana

  1. Dr. Judith Mendes – Scientist, Jamaica

  1. Michael Lees – Film Director, Dominica

  1. Claudio Benoît Beauvue – Footballer, Guadeloupe

  1. Heather Nova – Singer/Songwriter, Bermuda

  1. Jeffrey Preston Bezos – Entrepreneur, Cuba

  1. Jo Marie Zakour – Ex-President of SLWMA, Trinidad and Tobago

  1. Dr. Jason Haynes – Doctor, St Vincent and the Grenadines

