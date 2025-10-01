Caribbean Global Awards 2025: Top 30 People’s Choice Leaders Announced 

Vybz Kartel signs agreement with Guyana for future concert, reverses his own words
2024-09-04 07:02:06
Written by Anglina Byron
Caribbean Global Awards 2025
The 2025 People Choice Leaders List has been announced by Caribbean Global Awards. The list features 30 most influential names from across Caribbean reigning in different fields including politics, business, arts, sports and entertainment. Out of the 58 nominees, these leaders made to the final cut, reflecting their influence in regional decision.
Some of the key personalities which made it to the list included newly elected Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Grenada- Dickon Mitchell, Premier of Nevis-Mark Brantley and others.
Some of the most influential leaders as outlined by the list are Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves who have been in the Caribbean political landscape since years. An official Gala ceremony was also held on September 27th at the Cumberland Hotel in London, UK where honourees were recognised for their achievement.
Hon. Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC – Prime Minister, Trinidad and Tobago
Hon. Ralph Gonsalves – Prime Minister, St Vincent & the Grenadines
Hon. Mia Amor Mottley SC – Prime Minister, Barbados
Most Hon. Andrew Holness – Prime Minister, Jamaica
H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali – President, Guyana
Hon. Philip Edward Davis KC – Prime Minister, The Bahamas
Sir Hilary Beckles – Vice Chancellor, Barbados
Usain Bolt – Sportsman, Jamaica
Lisa Hanna – Politician, Jamaica
Hon. Mark A. G. Brantley – Premier, Nevis
Hon. Dickon Amiss T. Mitchell – Prime Minister, Grenada
Hon. Philip Pierre – Prime Minister, St Lucia
Hon. Penelope Beckles-Robinson – Opposition Leader, Trinidad and Tobago
Vybz Kartel – Singer, Jamaica
Hon. Gaston Browne – Prime Minister, Antigua & Barbuda
Rihanna – Singer, Barbados
Joe’ Dwet File’ – Singer, Haiti
Jose Enrique – Chef, Puerto Rico
Sylvanie Burton – President, Dominica
H.E. Chandrikapersad Santokhi – President, Suriname
Caryl Phillips – Novelist, St Kitts and Nevis
Shivnarine Chanderpaul – Cricketer, Guyana
Dr. Camille Wardrop Alleyne – Scientist, Trinidad and Tobago
Sir Rodney Williams – Governor General, Antigua and Barbuda
Emanuel Vermignon – Footballer, Martinique
Kareem Mortimer – Film Director, Bahamas
Dr. Cindy M. Duke – Doctor, Trinidad and Tobago
Dr. Krysta Ryzewski – Archaeologist, Montserrat
Krisean Lopez – Footballer, Belize
AJAMU – Calypsonian, Grenada
Derek Luke – Celebrity, Guyana
Dr. Judith Mendes – Scientist, Jamaica
Michael Lees – Film Director, Dominica
Claudio Benoît Beauvue – Footballer, Guadeloupe
Heather Nova – Singer/Songwriter, Bermuda
Jeffrey Preston Bezos – Entrepreneur, Cuba
Jo Marie Zakour – Ex-President of SLWMA, Trinidad and Tobago
Dr. Jason Haynes – Doctor, St Vincent and the Grenadines