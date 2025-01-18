Silver Airways increases flight service from San Juan to Anguilla

Tourists who are seeking to visit Anguilla will have to connect through a ferry service from St Maarten and then take return flight to San Juan.

Caribbean: Silver Airways has increased service of flights from San Juan to St Maarten and Anguilla from 3x weekly to 5x weekly. Now, the service will be scheduled to operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday starting March 1, 2025.

The one-way fares for the flight will start from $90 for the travellers seeking to travel from Puerto Rico to other parts of the Caribbean region. The aim behind enhanced service is to increase air connectivity and other collaborations between the two destinations.

11 years of celebration of Silver Airways

Silver Airways completed 11 years in operating flights to and from Caribbean region and the expansion of the service between San Juan and Anguilla is the part of the celebration. Aiming to honour these 11 years, the airline also announced 20% off on all flights that will applicable for the period between January 24 to February 28, 2025.

The deadline to book flights under the offer is January 26, 2025, and passengers can avail the offer by using promo code “THANKYOU20.” The discount will be available for select fare classes only and seven-day advance purchase is required.

The offer will be applicable only to N, G, K, L, T, S, W, V, Q, H and U class fares with the exclusion of government taxes and fees or carrier-imposed fees. The promo code of the third parties is prohibited and the code must be applied directly by customer on the official website of Silver Airways.

Earlier, the extra service was also added between St Croix and St Thomas with a starting fare of $79 on one-way flights. The service will provide a chance to explore local foods, vibrant crafts and other farmer markets that will offer local products to explore to the travellers.