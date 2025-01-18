Silver Airways increases flight service from San Juan to Anguilla

Tourists who are seeking to visit Anguilla will have to connect through a ferry service from St Maarten and then take return flight to San Juan.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-01-18 08:15:55

Silver Airways

Caribbean: Silver Airways has increased service of flights from San Juan to St Maarten and Anguilla from 3x weekly to 5x weekly. Now, the service will be scheduled to operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday starting March 1, 2025. 

The one-way fares for the flight will start from $90 for the travellers seeking to travel from Puerto Rico to other parts of the Caribbean region. The aim behind enhanced service is to increase air connectivity and other collaborations between the two destinations. 

As part of the service, tourists who are seeking to visit Anguilla will have to connect through a ferry service from St Maarten and then take return flight to San Juan. 

11 years of celebration of Silver Airways

Silver Airways completed 11 years in operating flights to and from Caribbean region and the expansion of the service between San Juan and Anguilla is the part of the celebration. Aiming to honour these 11 years, the airline also announced 20% off on all flights that will applicable for the period between January 24 to February 28, 2025. 

The deadline to book flights under the offer is January 26, 2025, and passengers can avail the offer by using promo code “THANKYOU20.” The discount will be available for select fare classes only and seven-day advance purchase is required. 


The offer will be applicable only to N, G, K, L, T, S, W, V, Q, H and U class fares with the exclusion of government taxes and fees or carrier-imposed fees. The promo code of the third parties is prohibited and the code must be applied directly by customer on the official website of Silver Airways. 

Earlier, the extra service was also added between St Croix and St Thomas with a starting fare of $79 on one-way flights. The service will provide a chance to explore local foods, vibrant crafts and other farmer markets that will offer local products to explore to the travellers. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Know here: Additional flight and ferry schedule to Saint Lucia for July 2024
Caribbean

Know here: Additional flight and ferry schedule to Saint Lucia for July 2...

2025-01-18 08:15:55

PM Dr Terrance Drew attends graduation ceremony of Dean Glassford Primary School 
News

PM Dr Terrance Drew attends graduation ceremony of Dean Glassford Primary...

2025-01-18 08:15:55

Jet Blue Airlines to offer flights from New York to St. Kitts under $149
Caribbean

Jet Blue Airlines to offer flights from New York to St. Kitts under $149

2025-01-18 08:15:55

Two suspects escaped police lock-up in Lucea, one held. Image Credit: WNEP
Caribbean

Saint James police booked four bandits for failed robbery

2025-01-18 08:15:55

20-year-old man booked for kidnapping in Saint Joseph. Image Credit: ABC4 Utah
Trinidad and Tobago

20-year-old man booked for kidnapping in Saint Joseph

2025-01-18 08:15:55

Khalil Patrick shines at Barbados Primary School Athletic Championship, shares struggling story
News

Khalil Patrick shines at Barbados Primary School Athletic Championship, s...

2025-01-18 08:15:55

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Premier Mark Brantley performs with Tarrus Riley at stage of Freedom Conc...

2025-01-18 08:15:55

Antigua and Barbuda

26-year-old male remanded to prison in Asot Michael murder case

2025-01-18 08:15:55