Usain Bolt's father passes away after prolonged illness

Jamaica: The superstar sprinting sensation of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, Usain bolt’s father has died at the age of 68 after suffering from a prolonged illness. According to reports, Wellesley Bolt took his last breathes at a medical facility in the corporate area on Monday.

He was taken to the hospital for medical care on Sunday, however he was unable to recover. Wellesley was a well-respected personality in his community and ran a grocery shop for years. Being the father of world’s fastest athlete, Usain Bolt, he was a highly publicized personality in the media.

According to Usain, his father played a huge role in helping him achieve his goals and become what he is today. Usain has previously told that his father was the one who made him quit cricket and follow track and field as a career, and hence he shares a strong bong with him.

Although, following his father’s death, Usain Bolt has not spoken or released any statement yet, tributes are pouring in for his fathers with social media flooded with condolences.

The chairman of Jamaica Labour Party, Robert Montague also passed a statement in response to Usain Bolt’s father death where he stated, “Wellesley Bolt was a well-known businessman in the community of Sherwood Content, who played an influential role in moulding Usain, one of Jamaica’s finest sons who has gone on to make our country proud on the world stage. To Usain and his family, we extend our heartfelt condolences. We pray that the sting of death is significantly reduced over time. We are confident that the great architect of the universe, Almighty God, will provide the entire Bolt family with solace in this their time of bereavement.”

Netizens on social media also extended their grief, a user named Tom Morgan wrote, “Deep condolences to you and your family on the loss of your father. Prayers and peace be with you.”

Another user wrote, “My deepest condolences to you and your family may your Father precious soul Rest in perfect peace hang on my friend God will see you through.”