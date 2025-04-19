'Mockery’ or ‘Tradition’? Good Friday celebration sparks outrage in Guyana

Photos from the event shared by authorities have gone viral, drawing widespread outrage from netizens who accused the church of mocking God and disrespecting the Christian faith.

Guyana: A recent Catholic reenactment of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Georgetown, Guyana has ignited a debate online. The event took place at the Sacred Heart, Main Street in observance of Good Friday, and it was intended to raise awareness of the significance of lord Jesus’ sacrifice.

The photos from the event shared by the authorities are getting viral all over the internet, drawing criticism and widespread outrage from netizens who accused the church of mocking God and disrespecting the Christian faith. However, many other users came in support and to their defence claimed that the reenactment was clearly a respectful portrayal and meant to educate the younger generation about the history of good Friday.

A user named Sophia Robertson shared her views online through social media where she called the commentators against the reenactment ‘Stupid’. She emphasized that the incident was not a ‘Mockery’, but something that the catholic church performs every year.

She continued adding that this does not just take place in Guyana but across the world, “In my opinion, this is NOT a mockery! This is something the Catholic Church does every year, it's a re-enactment as part of their observances! This is not only practiced in Guyana...growing up, but also a season where good Friday and easter skits are done reenacting the story of these events and its normal. Understandable it may not be your cup of tea...but shut up, live and let live.”

Netizens call the reenactment as “Mockery”

A user named Diana Lewis emphasized on a different notion as she said, “Why can't we just pray out to our lord and give him thanks and remember wat our dear lord and saviour has done for us instead of all this.”

“Like y'all forget what happened in Brazil when they pull a stunt like this right here is mocking the lord. You all just would've stayed home and watch the passion of Christ,” wrote Khonway Dundas on social media.

Althia King, another user on social media emphasized the act as not mockery and a typical catholic tradition. She stated the comments as distasteful and expressed her opinion.

“Some of these comments here are absolutely distasteful. We are supposed to be an educated nation especially about diversity and what it means to be living in a diverse nation as Guyana. Everytime I travel I boast to other nationalities about our diversity and that we are taught since in our primary education about each other's race, culture, customs and traditions in school. Am I to understand these revolting commentaries are from persons who did not complete a primary education? This is a typical Catholic tradition as is Palm Sunday or cross buns! Please people! We do not have to share same religion, religious views or religious activity, we as Guyanese are called to celebrate each other by respecting each other's celebrations and refrain yourself from such loathsome discourse,” she wrote.