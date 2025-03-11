PM Gaston Browne calls out public spending choices with Sarcastic Post

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also advised the citizens of the twin island to invest wisely for their future and have a strong retirement plan.

A recent social media post by Prime Minister Gaston Browne has sparked a serious conversation about citizens' spending habits. In his post shared on Facebook, the PM highlighted that the citizens who claimed that they can’t afford $100 annually for road improvements were okay tipping Asa Banton, a Dominican musical artist up to $100 each.

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda shared a video clip of the artist receiving tips in his post and sarcastically commenting, “I love the generosity of our people.” Further he also advised the citizens of the twin island to invest wisely for their future and have a strong retirement plan.

“PS. Do not forget to prioritize your retirement planning even by saving at least $100 weekly. Sound advice from your caring PM. Much love and blessings,” he stated.

Notably, Asa Banton was in Antigua last night, which turned out to be a highly exciting and cheerful event. Asa Banton, in response to the love he received at the event, shared a social media post and expressed his gratitude.

“We know a hit song when we sing one money pull up like crazy hundreds of dollars in cash this song is already looking to cause problems for Antigua carnival i not living my life for people the bouyon boss live in Wadadli last night for U.C.F. The energy was high when the bouyon boss touch the stage,” wrote Asa Banton in his post.

Netizens react to PM Browne’s post

The post from the Prime Minister received immense appreciation online, as netizens came in support of him in the comment section.

A user named Erna Tonge-Brathwaite wrote, “PM Gaston Browne you right. As they say, 'just leaving this right here.’"

Another user named Valeri Ann said, “Gaston you are right to post this, these are the same people crying to pay the increase to license them cars.”

“Was going to make this same post last night but I tired I get blows for you lol,” wrote another user under PM Browne’s post.

Notably, while some appreciated the post by the Prime Minister, a few opposed his take on the incident as a user wrote, that “money pull always happens you just never saw it.”