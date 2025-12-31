Flash Flood Watch issued for Barbados due to heavy rainfall

Heavy rains could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas, according to the Met Service.

Barbados: Flash Flood watch has been issued for Barbados on December 30, 2025 due to the moderate to heavy showers. The heavy rainfall filled the water on the streets of several communities in the country, causing major disruption of the traffic and other problems for the public.

The Barbados Met Service noted that the rainfall could trigger localized flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-probe areas. The conditions are expected to improve later in the night of Tuesday, however, the chances of rainfall and flooding are still looming in several parts of the country.

The residents are asked to remain cautious as the conditions could impact their livelihoods, however, the met service noted that there is no need to worry about any major impact.

The met department outlined that due to the heavy rainfall, there are chances of significant flooding with possible impacts. Several low-lying and prone areas could face the issues of soil erosion, water settling on roads and fields and rising water levels in ponds and other water bodies.

The met department added that this could also lead to the water flow in several communities and cause minor to major damage to the infrastructure and other things such as trees and transformers across the island nation.

The conditions are also expected to cause traffic delays, making people loose their deadlines and other things. The isolated diversions could also cause major disruption in the areas that are flood prone and water sensitive.

These conditions could be dangerous for the people residing in and around urban areas, so the met department asked the people to remain cautious and alert during the rainfall season.

Now, the advisory is issued for Barbados and further alerts and notifications will be given after determining the weather patterns across the island nation, as per the met department. For now, safety protocols are advised to be used so that the places and people could be secured.