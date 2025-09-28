Meet Dickon Mitchell, Caribbean leader advocating climate sustainability  

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has been actively advocating for climate resilience and the hardships faced by Caribbean nations throughout his tenure as a Prime Minister.

Early Life and Law Career

Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell, a well-known politician and attorney, was born in Petit Esperance, Saint David Parish, Grenada, on October 8, 1978. He first attended Presentation Brothers College before continuing his education at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies, where he earned an LLB (Hons). After graduating from Hugh Wooding Law School in 2002 with his Legal Education Certificate, he began a dedicated career in Law.

Mitchell started working with Grant, Joseph & Co. as an Associate Attorney-at-Law. In 2017. With exceptional leadership and talent, slowly he established his company, Mitchell & Co. His dedication and experience in Law and providing justice served as a solid foundation in his career in politics.

Political Career

Mitchell entered politics with a vision to enhance the Grenadian society and wanted to serve the nation. He stood up as the representative and the elected leader of the National Democratic Congress Party and won the 2022 general elections with a mere difference. He secured 9 out of 15 available seats.

With victory, he became the first youngest prime minister in the Caribbean. Mitchell focused on developing the nation, promised to end nepotism and reform the electoral system. He also serves as the Minister of Finance of Grenada and aims to create Grenada and sister islands one during his administration.

Education and Net Worth

The academic background of Dickon Mitchell is a testament to his excellence in politics and leadership. From his time at the University of the West Indies and Hugh Wooding Law School, Dickon Mitchell has utilized his education in every way possible, creating opportunities to rise in the fields of law and politics. The exact net worth of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell remains unknown.

Personal Life & Family

Dickon Mitchell, a family man is father to two children. Hailing from Saint David's Parish, the place remains a strong influence on his values and vision for Grenada. Despite the demands of his political career, he remains close to his community-a reflection of his belief in grassroots engagement.

Tenure as Prime Minister

During his tenure as the Prime Minister of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Mitchell has led several initiatives focused on improving lives of Grenadians and those living across the sister islands.

His involvement in advocating climate resilience and sustainability across Grenada and other Caribbean nations is being widely recognized. Following the recent passage of Beryl, which caused extensive damage throughout the islands including Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Due to Beryl, Grenada lost infrastructure, houses and livelihood as people lost their means of earning. In this condition, PM Mitchell has extensively helped those affected from the disaster, including providing them with financial support, tax waivers and agricultural resources. The government has also led several housing projects which were focused on providing the residents with climate resilient houses.

Head of the CARICOM chair

Dickon Mitchell has also served as the head of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM). During his tenure he pledged to work for Climate Justice, reduce gun violence and advance digital technologies across the wider Caribbean.

During his six-month tenure, the political leader represented Caribbean as the leader of CARICOM and advocated for Climate resiliency across several global platforms.

Political Party

Mitchell is the leader of the National Democratic Congress, a democratic party in Grenada founded in October 1987 by George Brizan and Francis Alexis. The party was formed to provide fairness and inclusivity in the political processes. The party has ruled over the nation two times with last in 2008 by Tillman Thomas.

Social Media

Disclaimer: This profile of Dickon Mitchell is published by Associates Times . It is based on information available from official government sources, press statements, reputable news outlets, and verified public records. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, leadership roles and political developments can change over time. For corrections or updates, please contact us at contact@associatestimes.com or visit our Editorial Policy page here .