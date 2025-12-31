Roseau Christmas Village brings “New Year’s Eve Soiree” on Dec 31

Melissa Skerrit encouraged everyone to join in the New Year’s celebration, emphasizing the importance of ringing in 2026 with loved ones.

Roseau, Dominica: The Roseau Christmas Village has officially brought “New Year’s Eve Soiree” on December 31, 2025 at Lindo Park at 7 pm. The event will celebrate the arrival of the new year and send farewell to 2025, bringing communities and the people together.

Melissa Skerrit shared details on her Facebook and extended an invitation to the people to celebrate the achievements of 2025 and welcome 2026 with new energy. She said that this is the time to ring in the new year with friends and family, citing, “come vibe with us.”

She said that this is the time to come and sit under the twinkling lights, stars and moonlight to celebrate the occasion with loved ones and families. The entry at the event will be free as all ages are welcomed. The performances will be given by DJ Shill and Riddim Knockaz.

The event will take Roseau towards the culmination of the Christmas Village, a key event of Dominica which is celebrated during the Christmas and New Year festivals. During the event, people come together and showcase their offerings and products through different events such as Young Bosses and other talent shows.

Earlier in Christmas Village, Dominica celebrated “Jazz in the Christmas Village” on December 30, 2025. The event featured Alisah, Annabella Simz, Blessing, Kerri Reid, Marie Pascale, Nyel Grove, Phael and Veel, celebrating true cultural and traditional richness of Dominica.

“Chritmas Netflix and Munch” has also been hosted on Sunday, December 28, 2025 as presented by Roseau Christmas Village. In the event, the visitors grabbed their popcorn, candies, cakes, drinks and much more to enjoy the event at 4 pm.

Roseau Christmas Village also presented “Holiday Sip and Pain Sessions,” to celebrate the festival through twinkling lights, good vibes, music, food and drinks. The session began at 7 pm where several events for families were held. “The Mummy-Daughter Time,” “The Ladies Night” and many more have been celebrated in the event to enhance relations and other Saturday evenings.