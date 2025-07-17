MRI Unit at JNF Hospital in final stages of installation in St Kitts and Nevis: PM Drew

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew further explained that the MRI unit will address the basic healthcare needs of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The much-anticipated first-ever MRI Unit of St Kitts and Nevis is in the final stages of the installation, as announced by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew. Speaking at his national address, PM Drew noted that soon no Kittitian and Nevisian will need to travel abroad for basic diagnostic imaging.

He further explained the benefits of the MRI Unit which will address the needs of the basic healthcare of St Kitts and Nevis. With the installation of the MRI machine, the cost of the scanning and other healthcare will be reduced for the citizens, improving the country’s clinical decision making.

“At the JNF General Hospital , we are delivering another long overdue promise. The Federation’s first ever public MRI machine is set to open its door in 2025,” said the prime minister.

Benefits of MRI Unit

Notably, the residents in St Kitts and Nevis travel abroad for basic imaging scans and the process has incurred additional costs, delays and inconvenience. With the new facility, there will be no need to leave the country for the services, improving healthcare delivery and reducing the strain on the nation’s healthcare system.

The facility will also help in catering to the needs of the routine diagnostic, aiming to bolster technological and diagnostic capabilities. It will also play a crucial role in the early detection and management of chronic conditions.

The installation of the MRI unit in St Kitts and Nevis is a part of the Sustainable Island State Agenda, aiming to enhance healthcare innovation and meet international standards. It will also help in providing high-quality, affordable healthcare and enhance the quality of life for the people.

The machine will also enhance the government’s efforts in upgrading the physical infrastructure of healthcare facilities. It will also offer a larger push to expand healthcare access, improve medical training and increase the availability of specialized services such as radiology.

The installation of the MRI Unit is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, providing the access to cutting-edge technology right at home.