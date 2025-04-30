Who Is Kamla Persad-Bissessar? Know all about Trinidad and Tobago’s Newly Elected Leader

​Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Trinidad and Tobago's first female Prime Minister, has made a remarkable political comeback at age 73, leading the United National Congress (UNC) to a decisive victory in the 2025 general elections.

In a historic political comeback, Kamla Persad-Bissessar has reclaimed leadership after winning the 2025 general elections in Trinidad and Tobago. Her return after a decade marks a renewed chapter for the United National Congress (UNC) Party and her enduring legacy as the first female Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

Early Career and Education

Kamla Persad-Bissessar was born in Siparia, Trinidad and Tobago and has Indian roots, she was born into a Brahmin Hindu family. Since her childhood, Kamla Persad has been keen on her studies, and completed her early education at Iere High School, in Siparia and Norwood Technical College, London.

She then continued her future studies at the University of West Indies, from where she earned an undergraduate degree in arts. Once she completed her studies, Kamla started working as a teacher in a high school. She worked at St Andrew High School in Kingston and at the University of West Indies, Mona campus and became the youngest lecturer at the university.

She then decided to study law at the University of West Indies and earned a bachelor's degree from there. She then excelled in the field of Law with a legal education certificate from Hugh Wooding Law school. She also holds an executive master's in business administration from the University of West Indies Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business, San Juan, Trinidad and Tobago.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar's Political Career

Kamla was appointed as the Member of Parliament for Siparia in 1995 and began her career in politics. With her entry in politics, she became the first woman in Trinidad and Tobago to be appointed as the Attorney General as she quickly rose in politically.

While representing United National Congress, she became the nation’s first female Prime Minister in 2010. During her tenure she focused on women empowerment and introducing several social welfare programs and introduced educational reforms.

In 2015, she faced defeat and lost her chair to Keith Rowley. Since then, she served as the leader of the opposition until 2025, debating over issues related to development of the twin island nations and its residents.

As now she came into power, Kamla is set to serve the people of Trinidad and Tobago targeting key issues to drive economic development.

Kamla Persad's active participation as Leader of opposition

Kamla Persad-Bissessar is an active speaker, as the 2025 elections were announced, Bissessar actively targeted key areas of improvement that she and her party United National Congress aims to target. She made a landslide victory in the 2025 elections and has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

While acting as Trinidad and Tobago’s opposition leader, she actively supported social justice and women empowerment. She strongly raises her voice to address issues including poverty, unemployment and healthcare across the nation.

When Prime Minister Keith Rowley announced his resignation from politics, Kamla Persad lashed out on him and his cabinet stating that his resignation is a clear admission of his failures.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar's Party

She is currently leading the United National Congress, the party which was founded in 1989 and since then she has been implementing policies to alleviate healthcare, education and more, during her time in office.

Trinidad and Tobago's newly elected leader: Kamla Persad's personal life and family

Kamla Persad-Bissessar is married to Dr Gregory Bissessar, who is a physician, and they together have one son. As Kamla has Indian roots, she has been also awarded with Pravasi Bhartiya Samman, by the Government of India, which is the highest accolade for overseas Indians who have made significant contributions globally in their profession.

As Kamla has returned to power, it marks a significant turn in Trinidad and Tobago’s Political history. Being the first female Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago and now a two-time leader, Kamla aims to deliver resilience with a commitment to social justice. Her leadership is expected to bring focused attention to several different issues including healthcare, education and national unity.

How old is Kamla Persad-Bissessar?

Born on April 22, 1952, Kamla Persad-Bissessar is currently 73 years old.