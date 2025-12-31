14 international flights arrived at VC Bird International Airport in one day

The island welcomed over 12 international flights during the peak holiday season, highlighting strong demand from North American and European markets.

Antigua and Barbuda closed out 2025 on a high note due to the influx of international arrivals at the international airport. Over 12 international flights arrived from key North American and European markets, marking a strong demand for the destination during the peak holiday season.

The flights included regular regional services and private jet flights, enhancing the tourism season for Antigua and Barbuda. Flights such as Virgin Atlantic, United Airlines, JetBlue, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, British Airways, Norse Atlantic, Air Canada and West Jet.

The aircrafts that were landed at VC Bird International Airport featured:

VS 1310 LHR 333, B6 1420 JFK 220-300, DL 1445 ATL 737-800, BA 1425 LGW 772, AA 1538 CLT 737-800, AA 1641 MIA 737 MAX, NO 1510 LGW 789, UA 1355 EWR 739, DL 1410 JFK 737-800, AA 1349 JFK 737MAX, NO 1630 MAN 789, AA 1505 MIA 737-800, WG 1829 YYZ 737MAX, and AC 1520 YYZ 319.

The Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda lauded the sector and added that this strong level of airlift into the VC Bird International Airport enhanced confidence in the tourism product. The arrival of the tourists onboard international flights positioned the country as a leading winter sun destination.

The travellers enjoyed leisure experience and warm weather at 365 beaches, enhancing their travel experience with Caribbean culture. Diaspora has also returned to the country to spend the holiday season with their families and friends along with home-porting flights that were used for the cruise passengers.

As per the projections, the performance of December 2025 is expected to be another year of growth for arrivals through the VC Bird International Airport. The efforts are already in place to further increase the sector, strengthening marketing of the destination and elevating the experience of the visitors.