St Kitts and Nevis: Renowned artist from Nevis, Vaughn Anslyn has created history as his painting 'Mosaic' enters the permanent art collection of the Art Museum of Americas (AMA) for the first time in the history of St Kitts and Nevis.

This became possible after Vaughn Anslyn emerged as the winner of the Art competition organized by the Embassy of St Kitts and Nevis to the USA and the Permanent Mission of St Kitts and Nevis to the Organisation of American States.

This contest was held in collaboration with the Art Museum of the Americas (AMA) and the winning piece is now shinning at the museum.

First St Kitts and Nevis artwork in AMA permanent collection Following his tremendous achievement, the artist has stated that the painting ‘Mosaic’ is a tribute to his mother. He stated she was a strong woman, and the painting reflects her strength through the connected elements that have curated a strong woman.

Notably, the painting directly showcases the colourful idea behind the artist’s inspiration. The painting focuses on the power of a woman and is designed on a yellow background with a beautiful rose above the woman’s head.

Vaughn Anslyn creates history: First St Kitts and Nevis artwork in AMA permanent collection The artist following his successive win donated his artwork Mosaic to the government of St Kitts and Nevis depicting his pride over this win and his roots.

WHO IS VAUGHN ANSLYN?

Vaughn Anslyn is a renowned Nevisian artist, who is widely known for his outstanding creative masterpieces. Anslyn is not just an artist but a designer, decorator, and photographer, who expresses his emotions through creative artwork.

Vaughn Anslyn Anslyn is widely known for painting on almost any object, ranging from canvas to stones, and wood to walls crafting an eye-catching dream for many.

The artist states that he has been self-taught all the aspects of art through practicing several projects and ventures. The artist mentioned that he draws what inspires him the most leading to the birth of unique ideas.

This incredible win by the artist has added a star to his achievements, strengthening his goal to be better than what he was yesterday.