Homicide Bureau probing Claxton Bay murder case.

Trinidad and Tobago: One more case of murder is added to the police records as the law enforcement officers collected the dead body of a male victim from the locality of Claxton Bay. The wounded dead body of the 58-year-old man was discovered by the authorities during the afternoon hours of Sunday, 28 July, around 02:00 pm. The cause of the death of the victim is assumed to be a hit-and-run accident, as per the recorded scenario.

The victim man of the murder case in Claxton Bay, whose dead body was found wounded at the crime scene, is identified by the police officers. The dead victim is mentioned by his official name in the reports, which is disclosed to be Kalicharan Charles. Kalicharan Charles is known to be the local resident of the Claxton Bay town of Trinidad, who lives in a residence situated along Lodge Ali Road.

As per the reports on the Claxton Bay murder case, the victim was spotted lifeless in the locality by the people around the area, who notified the police department about the fatal act. It is said that the man was present along the Southern Main Road when he was killed in a fatal incident. The dead body of a man was lying in a pool of blood on the pavement near Beaver Distributors Ltd.

It is mentioned that the police officers arrived at the scene after collecting information about a death in the region. The charge was taken by the officers from the Central Division Police Department, including PC Maharaj, PC Ramdial, PC Dado, PC Wilson, and WPC Daniel, along with other officers in support. The responding team of lawmen confirmed the report after arrival and spotting the dead body.

The police mentioned in the details that the responding officers found the victim, Kalicharan Charles, lying on his stomach along the road and was wounded all over the body. The dead man was wearing a pant and a black jersey. The victim was already found dead by the officers, after which the district medical officer was summoned to the site. The scene of the murder of Claxton Bay was also seized by the police, and the area was searched for relevant clues.

The victim’s body was examined by the district medical officer, Dr. Kevin Ramadhin, after which the intakes were shared, and the official death was declared. The police officers found a broken left-side rear view mirror of a Nissan motor vehicle near the dead body. The assumption was made by the officers that the victim was walking along the road or trying to cross it when a Nissan motor car hit the man and left him injured at the site.

The possibility of an intentional attack on the dead victim is also considered by the investigating officer. However, the police officers involved in the murder case of Claxton Bay are waiting for the post-mortem reports to confirm the reason for the death to give direction to the investigation. The dead body of the victim was removed from the crime scene and was conveyed to the forensic department for proceedings. The officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region Three are also probing the matter.