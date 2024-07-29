24 held in crime eradication exercises of Southern Division

Trinidad and Tobago: The law enforcement authority of the Twin Island nation shared information on the crime eradication exercises conducted in multiple localities across the Southern Division. In the dedicated exercises, the police department disclosed the seizure of illegal possessions like firearms, ammunition, narcotics, and other items. The operations led to the arrest of twenty-four offenders, which was conducted from Saturday, 27 July, to the early hours of Sunday, 28 July.

The crime eradication exercise was executed by several officers of the police department active around the areas of the Southern Division in Trinidad. The arrests were conducted in the twenty-four hours of active action taken by the authorities. The arrests of twenty-four offenders were the result of multiple targeted exercises on the base of intelligence information in the region, while some were held during the regular patrol.

It is disclosed by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Services that several suspects who are held by the authorities were found involved in multiple offences, including the possession of illegal items. The suspects are taken into custody under charges including possession of cocaine, marijuana, unauthorised ammunition, illegal firearms, apparatus, and camouflage clothing. The suspects are also charged with acts of robbery, violence, resisting arrest, attempted murder, and use of obscene language.

The police department also disclosed the arrest of the 34-year-old suspect, who was caught in the last hours of a crime eradication exercise in the Southern Division. The action was taken by the officer on mobile patrol during the early hours of Sunday around 01:45 am. The assigned officers were in the area along Carib Street in San Fernando when they spotted a suspected motor vehicle.

Reportedly, the police officer on duty approached the motor vehicle and signalled to stop, after which they disclosed their motives for searching the car. The car was occupied by the suspect, who was told to cooperate with the police. The suspect and his motor vehicle were searched, after which the officers found a lethal weapon.

The firearm was a Glock pistol, which was carried by the suspect in the front waist of his pants. The pistol was fitted with a magazine containing two counts of active ammunition. The man did not have a license for the lethal weapon or any other authority to carry it, after which the suspect was held and conveyed to the San Fernando Police Station.

The crime eradication exercises were conducted in the Southern Division by the police officers assigned in the region under the supervision of Cpl Huggins. The operations were coordinated by Senior Superintendent Soodeen, Inspector Lewis, Sergeant Alexander, and Sergeant Singh. The inquiries in the cases are active.