Police seized illegal marijuana in Saint James, one held.

Trinidad and Tobago: The national police department of the island shared information about the crime eradication exercises conducted by the officers, which led them to the seizure of marijuana in Saint James. The exercises also led to the arrest of a suspect with possession of an illegal item on Saturday, 27 July. The seized quantity of marijuana by the police officers weighed around seventeen hundred grams in total.

The crime eradication exercises in the region of Saint James, which ended with the discovery of illegal possession of marijuana, were conducted by the assigned officers from the Western Division Task Force. The suspect who was arrested by the officers during the operation is identified as a 44-year-old man who is a local resident of the Cocorite area in the Saint James district of Port of Spain, Trinidad.

As per the information shared by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Services, the anti-crime exercise by the dedicated team was executed on the day from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The exercise was focused on the region of Waterhole Cocorite in Saint James, which led the police officers to an illegal quantity of marijuana. The illegal possession was found by the officers during the search of the suspect, along with a multi-coloured shed.

It is mentioned that the police officer took charge in the vicinity of Building 1 the area where they stopped and searched the suspect motor vehicle. The vehicle was occupied by a man in his forties, whose car was not carrying anything illegal. It is said that in the search exercise, the police recovered a bag from the shed on top of a freezer.

On examination of the bag, the police officers found two plastic packs inside, which contained a quantity of marijuana weighed around 122.5 grams. Straight after, the illegal marijuana was seized, and the suspect was taken to the Saint James Police Station under custody. The crime eradication exercise of Saint James led the police officers of the Western Division Task Force in the locality along La Horquette Valley Road.

The action based on intelligence information led the officers to pursue a wagon motor car of white color in the region. The motor car was proceeding along the road in the south direction, possessed by a male suspect. After observing the police officers, the driver of the suspected vehicle threw a package out of the car near the river and evaded the officers.

The police officers searched the river bed and recovered three blue square-shaped packages. On examination of the packages, the officers collected another illegal possession of marijuana, which weighed around 1576.4 grams. The seized quantity of marijuana was conveyed to the Saint James Police Station. The search for the suspect is ongoing by the police.