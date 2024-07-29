Investigation active in Saint Anns murder case.

Trinidad and Tobago: The investigation is active by the police department in another case of murder in the region of Saint Anns in which a male victim was fatally attacked by unknown assailants. The incident of killing by shooting in the town of a 33-year-old man was observed on the morning of Sunday, 28 July, around 07:45 am. The victim was shot and killed in the open locality outside his home. The location of the shooting was very close to the two churches in the locality.

The dead man in the murder case who faced the fatal shooting attack in the locality of Saint Anns is identified by law enforcement and mentioned in the reports. The man in his thirties was a local resident of the region in Trinidad, where he was gunned down. The man was known in the community as Nickel Morris, which was his name in the documents.

As per the reports on the Saint Anns murder case, the suspect was out in the locality and was returning home when he was ambushed by the unknown suspect. It is said that the victim had gone out to purchase breakfast for his home on the day after which he was attacked. It is disclosed that the suspects were already waiting for the victim at the site to ambush him when he came back.

It is mentioned in the details that the suspects were in a wagon car of silver colour which was parked near the victim’s house. There were reportedly two male suspects occupying the car and were armed with lethal weapons that were used in the fatal shooting attack against Nickel Morris. As the targeted man, Nickel Morris, arrived back in his motor car, the suspect approached him and launched fatal open firing instantly.

Reportedly, the victim was in his black Almera, from which he emerged out. At the same moment, the armed suspects pulled him aside and shot the victim several bullets before escaping from the place. The victim got injured in the attack and fell on the ground while suffering from multiple wounds. The act was witnessed by the people around, who were scampering at the time of the shooting.

The information about the crime was instantly passed to the police department, after which the action was taken by the on-duty officers in the area. During the time, the people were attending Sunday morning mass, which was interrupted by the loud explosions. The wounded body of the man was covered by the relative of the victim to avoid people taking pictures.

The police acted on the information and arrived at the site of the murder by shooting in Saint Anns. At the site, the man was found in a pool of blood at the bottom of Sydenham Avenue. The site was protected, and the investigation was taken forward after the confirmation of the report. The victim of the shooting was found dead, his body was removed for post-mortem. The probing is ongoing in the fatal matter.