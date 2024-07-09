Carlsen Field Police probing murder of son, father left wounded

Trinidad and Tobago: A case of murder during the robbery is under investigation, which took place against a son and father at their house in Carlsen Field. In the act, the 27-year-old man was shot and killed by the four masked assailants after the home invasion on the morning of Monday, 08 July, around 05:45 am. The 66-year-old father of the dead victim was also injured critically in the shooting.

The victims, son and father, of the murder case involving the four bandits, are identified by the law enforcement department. The victims of the fatal shooting attack are from the statement along Connector Road in Carlsen Field, Trinidad. The deceased son is disclosed to be known as Christopher Christian, while the wounded father is named Matthew Perez Christian in the documents.

As per the details shared about the Carlsen Field murder case, the victim son and father were at their own house in the morning when four individuals broke into the private property. It is said that the four suspects were covering their faces with black masks to hide their identity, whose attempt was to loot the place. The bandits were also carrying lethal weapons, which they used later in the shooting against the victims.

At nearly 05:45 am, the father and the son observed the four uninvited guests at their place, who went inside the house illegally and without any authority. The bandits immediately took the two Carlsen Field residents at gunpoint to threaten them and announced their intention of robbery. However, the son and father decided to take action in resistance to the bandit, in order to which they started a struggle.

The bandits noticed the challenge given by the victims in response to which the armed bandits pulled the trigger and shot the victims, which eventually led to the death of the son. In the act, both father and son suffered injuries that left them unconscious on the ground. The echo of shooting explosions was heard by the neighbours who instantly marched toward the house of the victims.

Anyhow, the four bandits made a good escape from the site of the murder in Carlsen Field. The neighbours found the victims of the fatal shooting lying covered with blood. The complaint was instantly made to the police department, after which the charge was taken by the officers on duty in the region. The responding police officers blocked the area for ordinary people after their arrival and started the examination of the crime scene.

The policemen found that the son, Christopher Christian, was already dead at the site, while the wounded father, Matthew Perez Christian, was still breathing. The injured father was assisted to the hospital for treatment under medical observation. The wounded man was examined by the medical staff in the hospital and was admitted in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the designated medical officer checked the dead body of the victim after being summoned by the investigating officers. The pronouncement was made by the designated medical officer, after which the murder case of Carlsen Field was registered, and the dead was taken for autopsy. The police officers collected the relevant evidence from the site and are on a manhunt for the four culprits of the crime.