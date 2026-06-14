Dominica performs first-ever brain tumour surgery as healthcare capacity expands

Health officials say the milestone procedure, along with new hires and returning medical missions, reflects growing investment in specialised care and improved access to advanced treatment on the island.

Dominica: A first-ever brain tumor surgery has been successfully completed in Dominica by the local healthcare professionals two weeks ago. The patient was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor and surgery was carried out successfully.

Speaking during the press conference, Health Minister Cassanni Laville lauded the professionals and said that the healthcare sector of Dominica is progressing well.

Following which, he made a point about a past achievement, “This achievement follows the first successful spinal surgery performed earlier this year, and demonstrates the tremendous progress being made in strengthening the capacity and capability of our health care system throughout the expansion of neurosurgical services.”

He then went on to highlight the return of the RCP–MMI Eye Surgery Medical Mission. He welcomed this year’s MMI team while enlisting the aim for this year, ”Firstly, we are very delighted to welcome back Medical Ministry International MMI, whose team has arrived in Dominica for a two week mission. During this period we will undertake approximately 60 eye surgeries.”

He boasted the success of the 2025 edition of the same : “Working closely alongside a team of three ophthalmologists and the dedicated staff of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, this mission builds on the success of the first MMI mission last year, during which some 80 sight restoring surgeries were completed.”

While acknowledging the stakeholders, he said, “We extend sincere appreciation to MMI and the Rotary Club of Dominica for facilitating this partnership and all members of our local health team for their continued commitment towards improving access to specialized care for our people.”

Moving on, he threw light upon some other recent achievements of Dominica’s healthcare sector.

He informed that over the past month, 16 nurses have been employed across the public health sector, and three additional doctors have been assigned to primary health care services. Along with that, he advised that Dominica’s two physicians, Dr. Saint-Louis and Dr. Able Seaman, will soon travel to the People's Republic of China to undergo specialized training in hyperbaric medicine.

Alongside, Dominica is planning to expand services of the hyperbaric chamber and simultaneously awaiting the arrival of a team from General Electric to complete the installation of MRI services, possibly within a week.

A new blood analyzer machine is also en route to Dominica. It is currently in Trinidad and Tobago, and expected to arrive next week.

Eventually, he asserted the government's commitment towards the welfare of Dominicans, “These developments reflect our continued investment in health care, our commitment to expanding specialist services while strengthening primary health care, and our determination to provide the Dominican people with increasingly advanced access and people centered medical care.”