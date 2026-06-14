St Kitts and Nevis hosts Nautical Forum to strengthen yachting and marina sector

The two-day forum brought together global maritime stakeholders to position St Kitts and Nevis as a premier yachting hub while expanding opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs.

St. Kitts and Nevis : A 2-day forum ‘Nautical Miles St. Kitts and Nevis’ was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, Frigate Bay on June 12-13, 2026. The event was focused to present the island federation as a premier yachting and superyachting site in the region.

The event brings together a myriad of stakeholders from across the globe. These include industry experts, marina operators, active superyacht crew members, hospitality professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs etc.

They come together to share insights on emerging trends, industry best practices, and budding opportunities within the rapidly expanding yachting sector. Along with sharing, the participants are also gaining valuable firsthand perspectives on the operational and economic demands of the international yachting industry.

The event doesn’t merely serve as a networking platform and is rather targeted to enlighten the local entrepreneurs with insightful gains of knowledge on tools and business conditions.

This event is aimed at establishing St. Kitts and Nevis as a world-class maritime destination to explore yachting and super-yachting services which are beyond luxury.

It was convened under The Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA) which is a flagship national development framework of St Kitts and Nevis, introduced by the government to transform the federation into the world's first "Sustainable Island State." It is much broader than an environmental program spanning from energy, food security, water, economic development, and climate resilience.

The event was held with respect to Safe Harbor St. Kitts which is a deep-water marina serving yachts and superyachts. It was rebranded as Safe Harbor after the acquisition of the Christophe Harbour Marina by the Safe Harbor Marinas in May 2025, expanding its Caribbean network. The facility offers slips for large vessels, fueling services, customs and immigration support, security, and other marina amenities.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew acknowledged the successful running of the harbor and emphasized its cross-discipline benefits post sharing the snippets from the event, “Every yacht that enters our waters creates demand for local goods and services, benefiting farmers, fishers, technicians, taxi operators, hospitality professionals, tradesmen, and small businesses across our Federation.”

He further added, “The harbor is ready. The opportunity is here. Now let us seize it together and transform possibility into prosperity for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”