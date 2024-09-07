LIAT 2020 Launches New Route to St Vincent and Grenadines with Fares Starting at US$99

LIAT2020 will launch flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines commencing October 4th, 2024

St Vincent and Grenadines: LIAT2020 will launch flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines commencing October 4th, 2024, with fares starting at a mere $99. The airlines announced the launch last Thursday, via their official Facebook page.

The addition of St Vincent and the Grenadines to the network is a part of LIAT2020’s ongoing initiative to expand its reach across the Caribbean.

The airline already serves the islands of Antigua, Dominica, Barbados, Saint Lucia, and St Kitts thereby bolstering inter-Caribbean connectivity throughout the region.

The newly launched airline has not yet revealed the flight schedule for its operation to the island nation, however, the announcement has sparked interest among locals and travel enthusiasts to experience seamless travel with LIAT 2020’s truthful and cheaper travel options.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves during the launch of LIAT 2020 in August extended his wishes to the airlines and also noted that LIAT 2020 will surely operate in the region. This announcement has then made the PM’s wish come true.

Recently, the CEO of LIAT 2020, Hafsa Abdusalam during the launch of flights to St Kitts stated that the airline is looking forward to adding more destinations to its operating list including Grenada, Tortola, St. Maarten, Guyana, Trinidad, and Panama.

Abdusalam further noted that LIAT 2020 is committed to providing all passengers with comfortable and memorable travel experiences at cheap and competitive ticket prices.

With this new route, LIAT2020 continues to strengthen its presence in the Caribbean, providing more affordable and accessible travel options for passengers.

The Caribbean’s regional airline is a partnership with the government of Antigua and Barbuda and the Nigerian Airline, Air-Peace Limited.

The famed airline was reportedly shut down in January of this year; however, the government of Antigua and Barbuda worked hard to restore the Caribbean airline to the skies.

Following thorough conversations with important stakeholders, the government purchased the new aircraft through the Caribbean Development Bank and set it out for its official launch.

The airline began its trial flights in May 2024 and acquired its Air Operators Certificate in June 2024. The flight’s inauguration was then scheduled for August, and the airplane set off on its first voyage to Saint Lucia.