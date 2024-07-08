Port of Spain police held four men during DUI exercise

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department of the Twin Island Federation disclosed the arrest of four offenders, including a teenager, during the Driving Under the Influence (DUI) exercise in the Port of Spain Division. The culprits were arrested by the party of officers conducting a road check exercise. The exercise was initiated on Saturday, 06 July, and was stretched till Sunday, 07 July.

As per the reports, the operation was executed by the assigned team officers from the Port of Spain police department to the Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Task Force. The exercise was started by blocking the road on the first day from 11:45 pm. The road blocking and checking ended in the early hours of the next day, around 04:00 am, which led to the arrest of four offenders.

The police department shared information about the four culprits, in the age range of 17 to 56, who were caught during the stop and search exercise. The offenders were consuming more alcohol than the recommended limit for deriving as per law. The youngest offender caught by the Port of Spain police Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol was a 17-year-old individual.

The teenage offender was caught in the breath test and was found under the influence of alcohol by 62 units per 100 units. The teenager belongs to Tacarigua, Trinidad. Meanwhile, the oldest individual caught by the officer is a 56-year-old man, who is a resident of Seaview Gardens. The offender in his fifties was found under the influence of 56 units per 100 units in the breath test.

The other offender of the law caught in Port of Spain was a 36-year-old man who was from Arima. This man was consuming alcohol, which was found to be around 56 units per 100 units in the test. The fourth offender was consuming the highest amount of alcohol among the four, who was recorded under the influence of 72 units per 100 units in the breath test. The individual was a 39-year-old man from Penco Lodge in Chaguanas.

Reportedly, the operation was conducted by a party of lawmen, which was coordinated by Senior Superintendent Thom. The operation was spearheaded by ASP Ramlogan and Superintendent Ramsook, with Inspector Sooklalsingh and Inspector Braithwaite. The proceedings in the case of the Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is ongoing by the Port of Spain police.