Westmoreland businessman charged for fraud of $70,000.

Jamaica: A 32-year-old businessman of Westmoreland was arrested and charged by law enforcement forces in the case of fraud and larceny with another businessman. The accused was booked by the authorities on Saturday, 01 June, for fraud of around seventy thousand dollars. The case is rooted in the deal between two businessmen to install a poker box at the bar of the complainants, which was worth around half a million dollars.

The accused man of the Westmoreland fraud case is a businessman by profession who is known in the market by his official name, Andre Chandon. Among known people, the accused is called with his given name, Buju. The man is laid with relevant charges for the offence he committed in the case, including simple larceny and fraudulent conversion.

As per the information revealed in the case, the accused businessman was in a deal with the complainant, who is the owner of a bar in Westmoreland. Westmoreland is situated in the western part of the island, which is a parish of Jamaica. The deal between the accused and the complainant was that the suspect would install a poker box at the bar, which he failed to do.

It is mentioned that the worth of the deal was around half a million dollars, which was the cost of the poker box. The accused man reportedly collected an amount of around seventy thousand dollars as a down payment for the deal. However, the promise to install the poker box was not fulfilled by the accused man till the final date as per the agreement.

Reportedly, the complainant was not getting any satisfying answer from the side of the accused businessman about the execution of the deal. The accused businessman not only failed to install the poker box, but also the amount of down payment was also not returned to the owner of the bar.

Subsequently, the owner of the bar registered a complaint to the Westmoreland police department against the businessman, Andre Chandon, for fraud. The responsible police unit filed the report and started an investigation on the fraud case.

Eventually, the police officers arrested the accused man after collecting valid proof from the complainant related to the deal. The statement given by the bar owner was recorded by the police officers on duty. On the basis of the collected proof, the accused businessman was held by the law enforcement department.

In custody, the accused man was interrogated and later laid with related charges for the offence of fraud he committed against the complainant bar owner. The case is now in the process of scheduling for the date of hearing in the court. Soon the accused will be taken in front of the master of the court for legal proceedings.