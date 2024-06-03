Spanish Town teenager booked for murder of another teenager

Jamaica: The police department of Jamaica charged a 15-year-old teenage boy in the case of the murder of a 16-year-old boy by stabbing in Spanish Town, Saint Catherine. The criminal incident was recorded on Wednesday, 29 May, for which the accused boy was arrested and charged for the offence on Saturday, 01 June.

The accused teenager who got booked in the murder case of Spanish Town is identified as a local boy who lives in the neighbourhood of Homestead. Spanish Town is a city of Jamaica situated in the Saint Catherine parish, which is the southeastern part of the island. However, the name of the accused boy is not confirmed yet.

The other teenage boy who lost his life in the criminal act by the accused boy is identified by his documented name as Zavear Edwards. The victim was a resident of a neighbourhood of Eddiston Boulevard in Spanish Town. The act of murder by stabbing the victim also took place on the day in the locality where the deceased lived.

As per the details out about the crime, the murder incident was observed in the night around 08:00 pm on 29 May along the locality of Spanish Town. It is said the situation was ignited after both teenagers got involved in an argument, which resulted in a heated altercation. The confrontation eventually got out of hand when the suspect boy armed himself with a sharp object to use as a weapon.

It is said that the accused boy lost his patience during the confrontation and attacked the victim boy with a sharp object in his hand. The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times over his body, which left the victim with critical injuries on the spot. The wounds of the stabbing became the reason for his death, which the victim was unable to overcome.

The victim was instantly taken to the hospital near the locality for emergency medical assistance. The injured victim was reported dead after he was examined by the staff of the hospital and admitted for treatment. The police department was informed about the crime in the locality under their jurisdiction.

Subsequently, the crime scene was blocked by the team of responding officers from the local police station. The information was collected from thorough inquiries in the locality, after which the information of the crime was confirmed. Eventually, the investigation was launched and the accused teenager was arrested by the officers.

Straight after, the accused boy was taken into custody, and further proceedings were initiated. The boy was laid with the charges of murder of another teenager after the interrogation in the attendance of an attorney. The Spanish Town murder case is now waiting to be scheduled for hearing by the court. It is said that soon the boy will be presented in front of the judge for legal proceedings.