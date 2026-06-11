Julien Alfred wins Oslo Diamond League 100m on 25th Birthday with 10.76

Saint Lucia: Olympic Gold-medal winner Julien Alfred clinched another Gold in women's 100m sprint event in Oslo Diamond League 2026 held in Oslo, Norway at the Bislett Stadium on June 10th, Wednesday with a record of 10.76s.

This was her second Diamond League victory in two weeks, her fourth straight win this year and her sixth-fastest 100m time in any conditions. Previously, she had won Gold in the same event of the 2024 edition of the tournament. This came as a special win as it coincided with her 25th birthday.

Alfred ran a wind-assisted 10.76 seconds to finish ahead of Tokyo 2025 200m silver medallist Amy Hunt. The race had a tailwind of 3.2 metres per second. Hunt finished in 10.99 seconds, the only other runner under 11 seconds, while New Zealand's Zoe Hobbs took third with 11.03.

She is the premier Saint Lucian Olympian as well as the Tourism Ambassador of Saint Lucia.

Her other key career highlights include being the Olympic 100m Champion (2024) – Saint Lucia’s first Olympic gold, Olympic 200m Silver (2024) and World Indoor Champion (60m, 2024). This has made her one of the fastest sprinters in the world (100m & 200m).

She is known for having a quiet, focused, and disciplined attitude towards the game and often describes herself as motivated by family, national pride and long-term goals rather than fame.

She said, “As long as I come in the finish healthy, I am happy about it. I worked very hard to get to this point in my life. Just being here, racing amongst the best athletes in the world like I said, I am appreciating every chance I get to run.”

Saint Lucia continues to celebrate the Caribbean sweetheart today and always. With huge online support pouring in, people commented, “We love you for representing us” and “Fitness personified. Congrats and happy birthday Juju”