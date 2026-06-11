All CBI applicants require to visit Dominica in person to collect passport: PM Skerrit 

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said new rules will require applicants to visit and spend time in Dominica, aimed at strengthening ties and protecting the programme’s integrity.

Dominica: PM Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit says all successful CBI applicants are now required to visit Dominica in person and spend time in the country. As part of the new measures, he said that the applicants will have to travel to the country to collect their renewed passports as citizens.

This was notified during a routine press conference on June 10, Wednesday in Roseau. The latest briefing noted that, under this programme, it is now mandatory to visit and spend time in Dominica in order to receive the renewed passport as a citizen.

The recent development comes as a plan of the government to amplify Dominica’s identity in a positive light worldwide and ensure bridge-building between the natives and the economic citizens.

PM Skerrit said, “We will include requirements for successful applicants to visit Dominica in person and spend time in the country, providing them with a greater appreciation of our people, culture and development aspirations, so visiting would be mandatory. You will have to come to Dominica to receive your renewed passport as a citizen.”

The programme has supported progress in sectors of housing, education, healthcare, climate resilience, infrastructure and other welfare programmes in the country due to significant capital pouring in.

Dr. Skerrit noted, “As you're aware, the programme has been a beneficial source of financing for housing, health care, education, climate resilience, infrastructure and social programs, and private sector expansion investments that directly impact and benefit the people of Dominica” in a similar light.

This programme has also resulted in landmark developments across the island country with major projects including the Dominica Cable Car Project which is expected to become the world’s longest monocable car in addition to Dominica’s Geothermal Field Project which will make Dominica the first nation in the Caribbean to integrate the geothermal energy in its national grid.

He said that moving forward, “We are committed to protecting the program's integrity and reputation while ensuring that it continues to serve the national interest.” This served as a primary reason for the proposed amendment.

The government of Dominica is examining other initiatives that are expected to be announced in the budget 2026.

“We are also examining additional initiatives designed to deepen engagement between economic citizens and the country, while ensuring that the programme meets evolving international standards and expectations.”

The developments are in consonance with the effort “to protect a programme that has built homes, hospitals and schools for people and a major source of funding for agriculture and small and medium sized enterprises” said Dr. Skerrit while addressing the shared importance of the programme pan Caribbean.

More details on these measures will be announced in the upcoming budget.