Dominica: PM Skerrit calls for public preparedness as 2026 Hurricane Season begins

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said shelters are ready and agencies mobilised, but stresses that households must take responsibility for their own hurricane preparedness.

The government of Dominica has inspected all emergency shelters and reviewed supplies as the Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1, 2026. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit urged residents to prepare early and protect their families, homes and businesses.

He shed light on the preparations of Dominica for the hurricane season and outlined that the National Emergency Planning Organisation (NEPO) recently reviewed the national preparedness measures, assessed the readiness of key agencies, and coordinated response plans.

“Shelters have been inspected, emergency supplies reviewed, and relevant agencies remain engaged in preparedness and response activities. The government has been actively preparing for the season” he assured.

I convened a meeting of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) today to review preparedness efforts and assess readiness at the start of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.



We are strengthening coordination among key departments and agencies to ensure the country… pic.twitter.com/1iu5f6CzzE — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) June 4, 2026

PM Dr Skerrit also revealed that significant investments have been made in strengthening the resilience through improved infrastructure, housing, emergency shelters, and disaster preparedness systems.

The officials have inspected the shelters and reviewed emergency supplies while relevant agencies are actively engaged in preparedness measures and response activities.

“While significant investments have been made in strengthening our resilience through improved infrastructure, housing, emergency shelters, and disaster preparedness systems. Preparedness remains a shared responsibility,” Dr Skerrit added.

As the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins, I want to encourage every Dominican to remain prepared and vigilant.



Just weeks ago, several communities across the East and Northeast were impacted by heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides from a trough system. The experience… pic.twitter.com/HOAvFD60Ty — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) June 2, 2026

He urged every household and business to have an emergency plan. Dr Skerrit suggested securing important documents, reviewing emergency supplies, and staying informed through official channels and media.

As the government is doing their part in securing the citizens, the prime minister reiterated that “Preparedness is a shared responsibility” and the citizens are expected to responsibly prepare for the protection of themselves, their families, and their properties.

He highlighted that “forecasts are only guidance and it takes just one storm to have a significant impact.” PM Skerrit urged the citizens to approach the hurricane season with vigilance, responsibility, and a commitment to look out for each other.

PM Skerrit held a press conference on 10 June, 2026, Wednesday to address the nation on the matters of primary importance regarding the growth and development of the country. Many important development projects that are underway were discussed by the prime minister in this conference.

Discussions were majorly centred around the topics such as Dominica Community Resilience Enhancement Project (DOMCREP), Geothermal Power Plant Project, Climate Resilience and Community Development Initiatives, Agricultural Support for Farmers, Water Security Improvements, 2026-27 National Budget Consultations, Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, Medical Mission International (MMI) Eye Surgery Mission, and many other topics related to the development of education, health, economic, employment, and security sector.