Thea LaFond finishes fifth at Oslo Diamond League with 14.49m Jump

Dominica: Thea LaFond of Dominica finished at the 5th position in the 2026 Oslo Diamond League at Bislett Stadium, Oslo on June 10th, Wednesday in Women’s Triple Jump event with a 14.49m jump.

Dominica Athletics Association congratulated their “very own GOLD MEDALIST” quoting that, “Today it was 5th place but to us, Thea, you are always number one.” and that, “You carry our little island on your shoulders with every jump.” as she soars again in the Triple Jump Women at the Oslo Diamond League Finals Wednesday 10th June 2026.

This comes as a huge achievement for Dominica as she is Dominica’s premier Gold medallist. The Oslo Diamond League (Bislett Games) is one of the most famous track and field meetings in the world. It takes place every year in Oslo, Norway, at the historic Bislett Stadium and is part of the elite Diamond League series.

LaFond has earlier participated in Oslo games thrice. She won 5th position in 2023 with 14.21m being her recorded jump. In 2024, she clinched her personal best in the Oslo Games - 3rd position with a 14.26m record. Last year, she got 5th position again by jumping at 14.26m.

Some of her other biggest career achievements include her historic Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a jump of 15.02m (national record). She became Dominica’s first-ever Olympic medalist (and gold medalist) with this feat. This came as one of the biggest milestones in Caribbean athletics history.

Her other landmark achievements include gold in 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships (Glasgow) which made her the first Dominican athlete ever to win a World Championship title and silver in 2025 World Athletics Championships (Tokyo).

She also won bronze and silver in the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and 2022 respectively. This bagged her the title of the first ever athlete from Dominica to win a Commonwealth Games medal.

She started as a multi-event athlete (heptathlon/high jump/triple jump) and later went on to become a champion in the niche of triple jump events.

The Dominicans are filled with pride and rooting for her with huge online support saying, “Awesome job!!!” and “You will continue to shine and our golden girl”.