Saint Andrew man booked for robbery and stabbing two victims

Jamaica: The law enforcement unit of Jamaica booked a 34-year-old man in a case of robbery and injuring a woman and a man by stabbing in Saint Andrew. The accused was charged after the protocol of interrogation in the presence of his lawyer on Friday, May 24.

As per the reports, the criminal act of the stabbing attack during the robbery took place on Sunday, 28 April, in Saint Andrew. Saint Andrew is a parish of Jamaica island which is located in the southeastern part. The accused was arrested by the police department after a manhunt operation on Monday, 06 May.

The accused man of the Saint Andrew robbery and stabbing case is identified as a vendor of Water Street by profession. The suspect is known among the people as Andre Robinson, who lived in a neighbourhood of Arnett Gardens in Saint Andrew parish.

The accused man was found guilty in the investigation by the assigned police officers and laid with several charges. The suspect is charged with offences of robbery, assault, unlawful wounding, and wounding with intent. The accused man, on the basis of laid charges, is scheduled for the appearance for trial in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday, 10 June.

The information in the case mentioned that the criminal act on the day took place between 03:00 pm to 03:40 pm. It is said that the accused, Andre Robinson, approached the victim woman who was walking along the West Parade in the vicinity of Queen Street. The victim was holding a smartphone in her hand which was the target of the suspect.

Reportedly, the accused man went to the lady and grabbed her hand to take the smartphone. The suspect announced the robbery while demanding the phone from the victim. However, the victim refused to obey his order and resisted to save herself from the suspect. The confrontation led the accused to pull out a knife with which he attacked the woman.

As per the statement by the police department, the accused stabbed the woman with a knife in his hand which left her injured and bleeding from the wound at the spot. A man at the location observed the criminal activity after which he intervened in the situation to rescue the victim lady. The suspect also attacked the man and he also injured with a wound of stabbing on his chest.

Eventually, the act of robbery and stabbing against the two victims was reported to the law enforcement department. The suspect left the place immediately after the criminal act. The responsible police unit took charge of the report of the crime in their area and visited the mentioned address.

The assigned group of investigating officers arrived at the location and confirmed the report of the crime. The injured victims, both man and woman, were assisted to the nearby hospital under medical attention. In the hospital, the victims were treated for their injuries and reported healthy. Meanwhile, an investigation was launched against the culprit which led to his arrest.