Dominica to invest $700,000 in feed mill to cut import dependence

Dominica: The government of Dominica is all set to invest nearly $700,000 on the establishment of the animal feed mill.The project aims to reduce import dependency with more than $2 million already being spent on feed imports annually.

This would facilitate lowering the pressure on livestock farmers due to high feed costs, along with enhancing supply reliability. Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit stressed that the private sector should take the lead in operating the facility as the government is investing in it.

As per announcements by the minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy, Roland Royer, the government will soon issue an Expression of Interest (EOI) for inviting proposals from interested parties for the proposed feed mill project.

The establishment process is in the pipeline with tests already conducted using Cassava as a raw material in feed production. The results were commendable with Cassava performing well as a starch source providing positive growth rates in livestock. The findings have been documented and are ready for implementation.

Cassava grows well in tropical climates and is produced locally. It replaces imported starch ingredients and is beneficial for farmers, livestock producers, and the country as a whole. With this initiative the country would spend less foreign exchange on imported feed, prices would be more stable, better supply during shipping disruptions, and food security would improve.

Roland Royer describes the project as high tech with modern technology and futuristic engineering and the process is expected to start soon with the arrival of Indian technicians.

The feed mill project is expected to lower feed costs up to 30% as expenses from overseas purchase, shipping, insurance, port handling, and distribution would be eliminated. It will also provide employment opportunities to Dominican engineers, livestock producers, farmers, and the youth.

The Commonwealth of Dominica aims to reduce dependence on imports while providing better services to the citizens with this development initiative.