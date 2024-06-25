Tropical Wave and Haze Dust hit Dominica, weather posing threats to Caribbean

Caribbean: Tropical Wave and Dust Woes caused inclement weather activities in Dominica with scattered showers and early winds on Monday. Due to the passage of the wave, several parts have recorded cloudy skies, issuing advisories for the areas prone to flooding, landslides, or falling rocks.

For Tuesday, the tropical wave has been reaching the south of Dominica which could have potential outcomes and impacts at the surrounding areas. With these inclement symptoms, an advisory has also been issued for the arrival of the Dust Haze in the coming days.

According to the met department, the prediction for a significant increase in dust haze has been issued for this afternoon, which would reduce air quality and visibility. People with respiratory sensitivities are advised to take necessary precautions as it could be harmful to them.

In addition to that, the moderate seas in Dominica are reportedly to produce 8ft waves which could create tough situations for boaters.

The weather on Tuesday in Dominica is expected to remain mostly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. For Wednesday, the temperature is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with scattered showers.

In addition to that, isolated thunderstorms are also predicted within the passage of the tropical wave. Along with that, the weather of partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with scattered showers will again impact Dominica for three days.

The weather has continuously been posing threats to the Caribbean countries with earthquakes, rainfalls, severe thunderstorms, and flooded streets. Countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica, Haiti, and the Bahamas have recorded flood warnings due to the severe rainfall and the passage of tropical waves.

Caribbean countries have been hosting the matches of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup and in the recent matches, rain has disrupted several ongoing games. The match which was held between South Africa and West Indies on Sunday has also been interrupted by heavy rainfall, causing a reduction in the overs and the set target for South Africa with the DLS method. The match was held at Sir Viv Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda.

Even Monday’s match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh which was held at Saint Lucia was interrupted by rainfall at least 3 times, causing a reduction of one over and the set target.

Along with that, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake recently rocked the southern and eastern parts of the Caribbean region, wreaking havoc among the citizens.