Pregnant woman and fiancé missing after being swept away at Guyana beach

Search teams continue efforts to locate a pregnant woman and her fiancé after strong currents pulled them underwater while they were swimming at Unity Beach on Guyana’s East Coast Demerara.

Two people who went missing after being swept away by strong currents while swimming at Unity Beach, East Coast Demerara, on Sunday afternoon.

Guyana: Two persons who were pulled under by the currents waves on Sunday afternoon, May 31, while swimming at Unity Beach, East Coast Demerara, still remain missing under water. Officers remain on the ground and are actively looking and continuing their operations to locate both the victims.

The victim has been identified as a 20-year-old pregnant salesgirl, Lyodisa "Loyda" Waldron and her fiancé, 31-year-old Andri "Bobby" Francis, a Special Constable. Both are the residents of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, Guyana.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the couple went for a swim at Unity Beach (Mahaica) and were pulled under the water by the current and strong waves.

Reportedly, at around 2: 00 p.m., the couple were peacefully enjoying their time when Waldron, who was in the water, suddenly caught by a powerful undercurrent and began rapidly drifting outward toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Upon feeling the danger, the female immediately shouted for help following which her fiancé Francis quickly responded and swam out into the deeper, rough water to save his pregnant fiancée. But before he could help and pull her back, the strong coastal current overcame both of them, and dragged them beneath the surface where they both vanished from sight.

The beachgoers or passersby who witnessed the incident immediately raised an alarm, and contacted the officers forcing them to conduct a massive joint search-and-rescue operation.

Following which the teams consisting of local police ranks from the Mahaica Station, launched their investigation into the matter and are actively trying to locate the bodies of both the victims.

The family members, and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard have since been deployed to search the coast and the water and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Despite the continuous search efforts by the officers, neither person had been found yet however attempts are ongoing.