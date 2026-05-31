St. Kitts and Nevis welcome over 14,000 Cruise passengers

The arrival of Celebrity Beyond and Star of the Seas during the tourism off-season delivered a major boost to St. Kitts and Nevis, supporting local businesses, jobs and visitor spending across the Federation.

Cruise passengers arrive in St. Kitts after the docking of Celebrity Beyond and Star of the Seas.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Over 14,000 passengers and crew members arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis aboard two major cruise ships such as Celebrity Beyond and Star of the Seas.

Celebrity Beyond brings approximately 3,400 passengers and 1,417 crew members, while Star of the Seas brings approximately 7,161 passengers and 2,500 crew members.

This is a tremendous achievement, especially during what is traditionally considered the off-season.

This level of cruise activity brings continued growth to our economy and provides many job opportunities for our people.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has commended Minister of Tourism Marsha T. Henderson and the Ministry of Tourism team for their continued efforts to strengthen St. Kitts and Nevis as a leading cruise destination.

The influx of thousands of visitors contributes significantly to the local economy through increased spending at restaurants, shops, transportation services, attractions, and other tourism-related enterprises. It also supports employment opportunities for residents and strengthens the livelihoods of many individuals and businesses across the Federation.

Their strategic efforts in destination marketing, cruise partnerships, and visitor experience development have helped position St. Kitts and Nevis as one of the Caribbean's most attractive cruise ports. The consistent arrival of major cruise vessels demonstrates the confidence that leading cruise lines have in the destination and its ability to deliver exceptional experiences for passengers.

As the Federation continues to welcome thousands of visitors throughout the year, tourism officials remain focused on sustaining this momentum, creating new economic opportunities, and ensuring that the benefits of tourism are shared across communities. The arrival of Celebrity Beyond and Star of the Seas serves as another milestone to the growing strength and resilience of St. Kitts and Nevis' tourism industry.

St. Kitts and Nevis recorded a significant cruise tourism milestone with the simultaneous arrival of Celebrity Beyond and Star of the Seas, and this happened during what is traditionally the slowest period of the tourism calendar.

Star of the Seas alone carried more than 7,000 passengers, making it one of the largest single-vessel arrivals the island has seen. For a region where tourism is the economic backbone, numbers like these translate directly into employment, spending, and business activity across the island.