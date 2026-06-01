Father of two fatally stabbed in Fyzabad; ex-wife’s boyfriend detained

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Fyzabad after a 26-year-old father of two was killed during a confrontation at his ex-wife’s home while dropping off their children.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 26-year-old father of two was stabbed to death in Fyzabad, Trinidad and Tobago, on Sunday after a dispute at his ex-wife’s home. Police have detained the woman’s current boyfriend and are investigating the incident.

The victim has been identified as Micah Joseph, a 26-year-old resident of John Jules Street, Fyzabad, Trinidad and Tobago, who was killed during a suspected domestic altercation.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Sunday, when the victim went to a home on Easy Street in Fyzabad, a residence of his ex-wife, to drop off his two infants children. When he reached the residence, an argument broke out between the victim and his children’s mother.

Reportedly the argument later turned physical involving the current boyfriend of the woman and her ex-husband and during the struggle the current boyfriend of the female pulled out a weapon and stabbed Joseph multiple times.

Following the stabbing incident, the victim fell on the floor and succumbed to his injuries before medical help could be reached. The officers attached to Fyzabad police station and homicide detectives arrived at the scene where they discovered the lifeless body of the victim was lying in the pool of blood.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and have detained the current boyfriend of the female. The body of the male has also been transported to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of his death.

The officers are now interrogating the man, the suspect, about the incident and also taking the official statements from the ex-wife to determine what specific words or actions caused the drop-off to turn fatal.

Authorities stated that criminal charges are expected to be laid on the suspect after the full and thorough investigation.